Mateusz Gamrot Is Rocketing To The Top

Say what you will about Stephens’ recent form, but no one had run through the “Lil’ Heathen” like that in 33 previous UFC appearances, which made it clear that Gamrot was a real person of interest in the lightweight ranks as the second half of the year revved up.

A week after celebrating his 31st birthday, Gamrot wrapped up his year with a third appearance, taking on Top 15 staple Diego Ferreira on the main card of the year’s final event. It was the type of step up in competition that often tripped up imposters or those not yet prepared to swim in the deepest depths of the division, but could serve to catapult Gamrot into the rankings if he emerged victorious.

And victorious he was.

Following a fast-paced first round where Ferreira controlled the center and Gamrot controlled the action, hunting for takedowns and connecting with crisp counters, it was more of the same through the first half of the middle stanza. Both men appeared to be slowing ever so slightly after sprinting through the opening seven minutes and change, but their cat-and-mouse battle remained close.

With just under two minutes remaining in the second, Gamrot changed levels again, spilling Ferreira to the canvas by snatching his ankle off the mat. The Brazilian scooted to the fence with Gamrot chasing after him, settling into position behind Ferreira with his hands connected around his chest, the Top 15 fixture on a knee.

Gamrot dug a knee into Ferreira’s right side and the Brazilian winced and motioned to referee Jason Herzog that something was wrong. There was a little confusion as Herzog checked to ensure Ferreira wanted the fight to be halted, with Gamrot attacking the neck and grabbing onto a choke, unaware of what was happening.