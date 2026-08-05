Mateusz Gamrot | Out To Prove A Point

Stationed in the top 10 in both the Meta and media rankings, Gamrot has earned 26 wins in 31 career starts, becoming a permanent fixture in the lightweight rankings almost immediately after arriving from KSW, where he posted a 13-0 record with one no contest, earning titles at both lightweight and featherweight to establish himself as one of the best fighters competing outside the walls of the UFC.

Purchase Tickets For UFC 330 In Philadelphia!

Since landing on the biggest stage in the sport, he has amassed a 9-4 record, with two of those losses coming by split decision and another in a short-notice matchup last October in Rio de Janeiro against former champ and current BMF titleholder Charles Oliveira. He is the last person and one of only two fighters to best top contender Arman Tsarukyan, and back in April at UFC 327, he showed why emerging threats are running a risk by viewing him as a potential steppingstone on their journey up the divisional ranks.

“This was super-important for me because I know politics in UFC, in MMA and the most important is to finish and I’m always aiming to get this,” Gamrot said of his second-round submission in over Esteban Ribovics.

“As a sportsman, the most important is to get the victory, but an entertaining fight is always important,” added the American Top Team Representative. “Quillan is great matchup against me because he has a (kick-heavy) style, dangerous matchup on the feet, but he likes to wrestle. He has tried with every one of his previous opponents to take them down and try fighting on the ground.