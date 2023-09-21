Mateusz Gamrot: A Much Different Animal

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I have many main events and five-round fights; this is my favorite distance,” continued Gamrot, who competed in six championship fights and was the main event in each of his final two KSW appearances. “I like accelerating every round and I think this is going to be my advantage — my stamina, my conditioning, my mental strength I believe is better than my opponent.”

Already confident in his preparations and abilities in the fight, Gamrot has been buoyed this week by the presence of a long-time friend that brings nothing but positive energy to Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Preview The Important Stretch For The Lightweight Division

“Joanna is a great person,” he said of former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who is riding shotgun with Gamrot as he readies to face Fiziev. “She helped me a lot this fight week, my previous fight weeks, my sport career and my life. I really appreciate her. She’s super — she’s really a true champ, always.

“She always gives me good energy and good power,” continued Gamrot, expanding on Jedrzejczyk’s influence. “Her mental strength is her super-power and when she’s around me, I feel good energy and this is great for me.”

Appreciative of the opportunity and bolstered by the good vibes brought to the week by “Joanna Champion,” Gamrot is eager to step into the Octagon and test himself opposite Fiziev on Saturday.