Mateusz Gamrot Is Here To Challenge The Best

Those performances helped catapult Gamrot into the lightweight rankings and rewarded him with a main event slot opposite Arman Tsarukyan. It’s where Gamrot has always expected to be, and he couldn’t be more excited to compete with someone of Tsarukyan’s caliber.

“This is going to be the biggest test for me but I’m super ready and super excited. I want to step into the Octagon and show that I’m a different animal than him,” Gamrot told UFC.com. “I am here to challenge the best.”

With just four fights under the UFC banner thus far, UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot might be the first time that some MMA fans see Gamrot compete. His name has somehow stayed somewhat under the radar despite his emphatic victories, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing to Gamrot.

If he’s being honest, the spotlight and attention isn’t something that truly matters to him. What he’s focused on is testing himself and his skills against a worthy opponent.

Gamrot believes Tsarukyan fits that bill, noting that both lightweights have excellent wrestling credentials and can persevere through adversity in a fight. The American Top Team and Red Dragon Gym prospect sees the bout being the type of fight that brings the best out of him over the course of 25 minutes.

“I am dangerous as a striker, and in wrestling and jiu jitsu, but I don’t want to finish the fight too early. I want to show a lot of violence for five rounds,” Gamrot said. “A 25-minute distance is the biggest test for my mind and for my heart, but I’ve fought the distance a couple of times. I like this distance and I like when I can accelerate. I believe in my stamina and my conditioning because this is going to be key.”