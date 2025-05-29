MATEUSZ GAMROT | HAPPY TO BE BACK

Mateusz Gamrot went into his fight with Dan Hooker at UFC 305 last summer bent on showing the fight-loving population that he was not only one of the best lightweights on the planet, but also that he was someone that was ready, willing, and able to engage in the kind of knock-down, drag-out battles that get people fired up.
The two slugged it out for 15 back-and-forth minutes — no quarter asked and none given — with Hooker ultimately landing on the favorable side of the split decision verdict, and the tandem taking away Fight of the Night honors.
It was precisely the kind of effort the 34-year-old veteran was aiming to deliver, so outside of the result not falling in his favor, was Gamrot pleased with how things played out last summer in Perth?
“Yes, except for one thing,” began the Polish veteran, who returns to action against streaking lightweight Ludovit Klein in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. “My conditioning was bad. I went to Australia like 10 days before, and I think this wasn’t (enough) time to (acclimate) my body. That’s why in Round 3 I was so tired and I lost this round.
“This was a close fight — many of my friends, my coaches, and fighters from U.S.A. thought I won this fight, but a close fight, the decision can go to both sides. I think this fight was entertaining. We did everything — takedowns, punches, knockdowns, ground control. (I learned) big lessons and I did my best.
“But one thing is that with Hooker, we have unfinished business,” Gamrot added with a laugh. “For sure I have to meet him again in the cage. He has a hand injury right now — I wish him a fast recovery, all the best; be healthy, be good in life — but in the future, let’s do it again, bro!”
While he’d very much like to share the Octagon with “The Hangman” again in the future (and fans would surely be up for a sequel), the seventh-ranked veteran is excited to be just a few days out from making the walk once more, even if this weekend’s contest is coming against someone stationed outside the rankings.
“I am a sportsman, I love fighting, and my break from the last fight was so long; right now it’s eight months,” began Gamrot, explaining the circumstances that led to him landing opposite Klein this weekend in Las Vegas. “In January I came to Florida, and I tried to get a fight, but at this moment, everybody was booked to fight. Some people turned down fights with me, and then the guys from the rankings were full, everyone was booked.
“So I have two options: I can wait a long time and get someone from the rankings, or accept a fight with (someone outside the rankings) and be busy this year, be active.
“My choice was clear — I take the guy without a ranking,” he said, smiling. “I’m a sportsman — I want to fight! I put pressure on the UFC, like, ‘it doesn’t matter: with or without ranking, I want to fight, I want to prove and show how I improved my skills.’”
It’s a noble stance and one that isn’t as readily seen these days, as competitors often fixate on fighting forward in their division and only facing off with ranked opposition once they have a number next to their names.
Part of that is because facing someone outside the rankings doesn’t necessarily generate the same kind of buzz for a Top 10 fighter like Gamrot as battling against someone that is also stationed in the Top 15, but it’s also because, to many, the juice just isn’t worth the squeeze.
On paper, this weekend’s penultimate pairing is a perfect example of why many in Gamrot’sposition would opt against working backwards in the division and fighting outside the rankings, as Klein arrives on a four-fight winning streak, unbeaten in his last seven and carrying a ton of dangerous potential, all while still residing under the radar to the larger MMA audience.
Those in the know understand that he’s supremely talented and how difficult it is to string together seven fights without a loss in the UFC lightweight ranks, regardless of who is standing across from you, but Gamrot is expected to win this weekend, and anything less than a blistering effort will simply keep him in place in the 155-pound hierarchy, while a setback would send him tumbling down the rankings.
It’s a high risk, low reward proposition, but one that “Gamer” is more than happy to take.
“Everything he does well, I’ve met before in my fights,” he said of Klein, a devilish grin creeping across his face. “I’ve had previous opponents similar to Ludovit Klein. I’ve had many southpaw guys, the ground was fire, they try to stand up, and they want to stay on the feet.
“He’s explosive, a good striker — really good left kicks — and I have to be careful, for sure. I don’t underestimate this guy because he’s a tough kid, but (shakes head) I am ready.. I did everything I can at (American Top Team), sparring with the best guys.
“I expect the best version of Ludovit Klein, but block, block, touch, touch, hit, hit, don’t be hit, take down, make him tired,” Gamrot added, hands up and going through the motions as he outlined the basics of his approach. “That’s it.”
Just as he was focused on showing he could be exciting in the fight with Hooker, the former KSW two-division champion is approaching this weekend’s meeting with Klein intent on putting on a show and ideally getting the surging Slovakian fighter out of there inside the distance.
But pre-fight plans have a way of being scuttled once you step into the fray and the fists begin to fly, prompting an in-flight recalibration of what you’re looking to achieve.
For Gamrot, he believes the work that he did ahead of Saturday’s contest has prepared him to deal with whatever situations may arise, and he’s confident that he has all the skills necessary to not only halt Klein’s climb up the divisional ranks, but to deliver the kind of performance that once again leaves the fans fired up and eager to see him back in action later this year.
“I think this is about Fight IQ and you have to be a sportsman your whole life,” he said when asked about balancing his desired outcome with doing what is necessary to get things moving in the right direction again. "You have to have been in many dangerous situations where you know how you can escape (bad situations). The most important thing is doing the situations in sparring, in the gym.
“If you have good sparring partners and dangerous situations when training, then your focus and concentration is better in the fight.
“This will be my 11th fight in the UFC,” continued the veteran standout. “I learned a lot from my last fight; I know what people like, what people love, and I know what I need to do. I want to be brave this fight. I believe in myself, believe in my skills, so I want to step in the cage and do my best. If I can’t finish him before time, it’s going to be non-stop action.”
After a strong effort that still left a little bit of a sour taste in his mouth and a longer-than-desired stay on the sidelines, more than anything, Gamrot is pumped to be on the cusp of stepping back into the Octagon to ply his trade and put his skills on display.
But he’s also out to teach Klein an important lesson.
“I am excited that I am here again,” he said with a smile. “From my previous fight, I got big experience, big lessons, and I know I need to do my best. I am hungry, I am fresh, my body is healthy, so I only have to step in the cage and show that I am one of the best guys in the world.
“And I wanna show the difference between guys with a ranking and guys without a ranking.”
