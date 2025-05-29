MATEUSZ GAMROT | HAPPY TO BE BACK

The two slugged it out for 15 back-and-forth minutes — no quarter asked and none given — with Hooker ultimately landing on the favorable side of the split decision verdict, and the tandem taking away Fight of the Night honors.

It was precisely the kind of effort the 34-year-old veteran was aiming to deliver, so outside of the result not falling in his favor, was Gamrot pleased with how things played out last summer in Perth?

“Yes, except for one thing,” began the Polish veteran, who returns to action against streaking lightweight Ludovit Klein in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. “My conditioning was bad. I went to Australia like 10 days before, and I think this wasn’t (enough) time to (acclimate) my body. That’s why in Round 3 I was so tired and I lost this round.

“This was a close fight — many of my friends, my coaches, and fighters from U.S.A. thought I won this fight, but a close fight, the decision can go to both sides. I think this fight was entertaining. We did everything — takedowns, punches, knockdowns, ground control. (I learned) big lessons and I did my best.