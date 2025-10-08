Mateusz Gamrot | Excited To Be In Enemy Territory

Whenever there is an opening in a high-level lightweight battle, Mateusz Gamrot has always been quick to raise his hand and volunteer his services, eager to test himself against the elites in the 155-pound weight class. Unfortunately for the Polish veteran, his number has rarely been called—until now.
“I was getting ready to fly to Florida to start camp,” Gamrot said, tracing the timeline of events that have landed him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he’ll take on Charles Oliveira in the main event on October 11. “I knew I would have something at the end of the year, so I was going to start camp.”
Rather than head to American Top Team to start a camp for an unspecified date and undisclosed opponent, Gamrot shifted his focus to Oliveira after he was tapped to replace the injured Rafael Fiziev.
While Gamrot is always affable and genuinely loves to compete, there is different level of energy to the 34-year-old this week as he readies to make his second start of the year. After facing off with the streaking Ludovit Klein in a high-risk, low-reward matchup at the end May and earning a clean sweep of the scorecards, the former KSW 2-division champion has finally landed the kind of marquee assignment he’s always been after, and the level of excitement he has for sharing the Octagon with “Do Bronxs” this weekend is palpable.
“Bro — a fight with Charles Oliveira is almost the same as a title fight, so I am super-excited, super-ready, and super-focused on Saturday night,” Gamrot said. “The way to a title fight through Oliveira is really great. To have (a win over Oliveira on my record) is something truly special.
“When I signed my contract with the UFC, my dreams were to fight against the best guys on the planet and right now, I’m chasing my dream,” he added. “I’ve come here to create history.”
Though he’s looking to create history for himself and vault into the title conversation in the process, a victory for Gamrot on Saturday night would undoubtedly cause quite a scene at Farmasi Arena, which is expected to be packed to the rafters with partisan fans.
When asked about facing Oliveira in his home country, walking out to a chorus of boos and the infamous “Uh Vai Morrer!” chants routinely directed at everyone opposing a Brazilian fighter on the evening, the American Top Team and Czerwony Smok representative smiled and said, “Of course this is special, but this is not the first time I will fight in enemy territory.
“Every time when I hear ‘Boo! Boo!’ this is more motivation and power for me. I will get this atmosphere because the crowd wants to be cheering their superhero, but I know when I (defeat) him on Saturday night, the taste of the victory will not be much better than in a different place.
“I’m happy I can come to Rio, enjoy time here, and fight with a Brazilian legend.”
Calling Oliveira a “legend” doesn’t even feel like it sums things up fully, as the 35-year-old former lightweight champion’s name is plastered all over the UFC history books. He holds the records for the most post-fight bonuses (20), most finishes (20) and most submission wins (16) all-time inside the Octagon, and he can draw level with Neil Magny for second place on the all-time wins list (24) with a victory on Saturday.
On top of his statistical achievements and personal accolades, Oliveira is one of the most universally beloved athletes to ever grace the Octagon. His evolution from an underachiever with a reputation for finding an exit route when things got tough to a steely, streaking lightweight who won and successfully defended the title in bouts where he was hurt early stands as one of the greatest narrative shifts ever orchestrated inside the UFC cage.
But as beloved and accomplished as he is, Oliveira also feels like he’s standing at a career crossroads of sorts.
Heading into Saturday night, the Chute Boxe Diego Lima product has dropped three of his last five and arrives just a few months after being viciously knocked out by Ilia Topuria during International Fight Week. On one hand, the losses have come against elite competitors, and there is no shame in falling to the likes of Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, and Islam Makhachev. At the same time, after 47 professional appearances, including several gruelling battles, you have to wonder how much longer Oliveira will be able to remain a fixture in the title picture in the ultra-competitive 155-pound weight class.
“My focus is on myself,” began Gamrot when asked about his opponent’s recent run of results and where he feels Oliveira is at in his career as he readies to share the Octagon with him this weekend. “He always puts good performances on in the cage — sometimes up, sometimes down — but he always looks good.
“Three months ago, he had a bad knockout against Ilia, so right now, he expects there is going to be more grappling, and this is true. Sometimes if you go to the grappling and try to submit somebody, then you (leave yourself open to counter-attacks).
“I see some holes in his jiu jitsu game, and I want to take this,” he added. “This is the right moment to fight with him. He’s one of the greatest — I have much respect for him — but this is the time to change guard.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.