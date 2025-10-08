Mateusz Gamrot | Excited To Be In Enemy Territory

“I was getting ready to fly to Florida to start camp,” Gamrot said, tracing the timeline of events that have landed him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he’ll take on Charles Oliveira in the main event on October 11. “I knew I would have something at the end of the year, so I was going to start camp.”

Rather than head to American Top Team to start a camp for an unspecified date and undisclosed opponent, Gamrot shifted his focus to Oliveira after he was tapped to replace the injured Rafael Fiziev.

While Gamrot is always affable and genuinely loves to compete, there is different level of energy to the 34-year-old this week as he readies to make his second start of the year. After facing off with the streaking Ludovit Klein in a high-risk, low-reward matchup at the end May and earning a clean sweep of the scorecards, the former KSW 2-division champion has finally landed the kind of marquee assignment he’s always been after, and the level of excitement he has for sharing the Octagon with “Do Bronxs” this weekend is palpable.