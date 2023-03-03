Mateusz Gamrot Enters The Fray With A New Approach

The No. 7 ranked lightweight came out on the wrong side of a decision last October when he faced Beneil Dariush at UFC 280. That loss lit a fire under Gamrot, putting him right back into training camp at American Top Team while he waited for his chance to get back in the Octagon.

That’s when Gamrot got word that the UFC wanted him to step in for an injured Dan Hooker versus Turner.

How To Watch UFC 285 In Your Country

“After my last fight, I didn’t feel like I deserved to go on holiday or have a long break, so a few days after the fight I was back in the gym training hard while waiting for a new opportunity,” Gamrot told UFC.com. “I learned big lessons from my last fight.”

Even though Gamrot didn’t get by Dariush, the 32-year-old Poland native absolutely showed that he has the goods to compete with the lightweight division’s best talents.