Mateusz Gamrot Continues His Journey To The Top

Prior to that victory, he earned stoppage wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferriera. He now sits ranked No. 9 in the division as he prepares to take on Dariush on the UFC 280 main card in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s great feeling; this is my first pay-per-view card, a big show, probably the biggest show of the year,” Gamrot said. “I am so happy, and this is an honor for me that I can fight on the main card for this big event. I am super happy for my upcoming fight.”

The 31-year-old felt everything clicking during his training camp, which started out in Poland at Red Dragon. Two months ago, Gamrot made his way to Florida to finish out training at American Top Team, a place that he admires so much because of the people he is surrounded by.