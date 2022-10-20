Mateusz Gamrot Continues His Journey To The Top

Countdown
Mateusz Gamrot compares his climb to the top of the lightweight division to what it would be like to climb up Mount Everest. He’ll have another point to stop at this weekend at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev against Beneil Dariush.
“I am so happy that I can fight with [Beneil] but this is another check point for me,” Gamrot said. “If you climb to Mount Everest, you need to climb, you need to check in. I think this is the highest check point for me right now.”
It’s been a few months since Gamrot last stepped inside the Octagon with Arman Tsarukyan and came out with a unanimous decision victory. It was his first UFC main event, and after that impressive performance, he feels that people finally know who “Mateusz Gamrot from Poland is."
Prior to that victory, he earned stoppage wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferriera. He now sits ranked No. 9 in the division as he prepares to take on Dariush on the UFC 280 main card in Abu Dhabi.
“It’s great feeling; this is my first pay-per-view card, a big show, probably the biggest show of the year,” Gamrot said. “I am so happy, and this is an honor for me that I can fight on the main card for this big event. I am super happy for my upcoming fight.”
The 31-year-old felt everything clicking during his training camp, which started out in Poland at Red Dragon. Two months ago, Gamrot made his way to Florida to finish out training at American Top Team, a place that he admires so much because of the people he is surrounded by.
“Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, they’re the superstars in the UFC,” Gamrot said. “Mike Brown is my head coach and every day I train under his eyes. It’s amazing. Every guy gives me good tips, good vibes, good experience. When I am at American Top Team, I am in great company, and I am growing every single day.”
His opponent this weekend is one that has been in the UFC since 2014. Dariush steps into this matchup with “Gamer” on a seven-fight win streak after defeating Tony Ferguson last May at UFC 262. He’s ranked No. 6 in the division, so a victory for Gamrot could allow him to move one step closer to a title shot.
Gamrot feels confident and doesn’t see any places where Dariush could defeat him. On the other hand, Gamrot has a feeling about where this fight might end up and how he’ll come out victorious.
“It’s great matchup for me,” Gamrot said. “Dariush is good everywhere, puts pressure in the striking, heavy kicks, good wrestler, and high-level jiu-jitsu, but jiu-jitsu is in my DNA. For sure, we will meet on the ground, and I am sure that I will finish him on the ground.”
Gamrot is riding a four-fight win streak and has earned five of his 21 wins by submission and seven by knockout. Dariush has only been submitted once in his entire career.
Even though Gamrot has a plan for how this fight will turn out, he still respects Dariush and the career he has had within the UFC. He knows that everyone in the division believes in what they bring to the table and are talented within the Octagon. Gamrot is eager to showcase why he is the better fighter.
He believes that leaving Etihad Arena on Saturday night victorious would prove that he is the best in the world. It’s one more check point to cross off as he makes his way to the top of the division.
“When I signed my contract, my goal was to fight the best guys in the world, and now my dreams are coming true,” Gamrot said. “Beneil is one of the best guys and I’m sure if I beat him on Saturday night, I am going to be next for the title.”
