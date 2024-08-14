MATEUSZ GAMROT AIMING TO PUT ON A SHOW

Winning is something Gamrot has done a lot of the course of his career.

He touched down in the UFC with a 17-0 record with one no contest after winning both the featherweight and lightweight titles in KSW. After dropping a split decision to Guram Kutateladze in his promotional debut, Gamrot rattled off four straight wins, finishing Scott Hotlzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira before getting the better of current No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan in an ultra-competitive, wildly entertaining fight.

A loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 paused his momentum, but since then, “Gamer” has gotten right back to his winning ways, edging out Jalin Turner before collecting an injury-induced TKO win over Rafael Fiziev and a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Dos Anjos last time out to arrive in Australia with a 24-2 mark, plus that one no contest.

But despite some of the quality wins he’s posted, Gamrot has remained the odd man out during lightweight title conversations, with his wrestling-heavy style likely a contributing factor.

“Of course, I love to finish guys in the fight,” he says with a laugh. “But sometimes it’s difficult. Sometimes it’s bad and you can’t do this.”