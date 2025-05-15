Mateus Camilo | Hunger For A Dream

“The first thought was, I'm in shock and I can't believe it,” said Camilo. “It’s a mix of emotions, a lot of emotions going on and I'm so happy. I spent the whole day smiling.”

Not surprisingly, the first call the 24-year-old made was to his mom.

“She started crying a lot and I told her, ‘Mom, remember when I wanted to give up and you told me to not give up? So I dedicate this to you.’ And she cried a lot.”

Those were good tears, and a reminder that mom always knows best. So while Camilo’s talent has always been evident, when his father passed away, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to keep fighting.

“I grew up in a poor family and it was very difficult,” said Camilo. “And I found MMA as a way to change my life. And in the way, I lost my father, and he was my biggest supporter. That was my big challenge because I wanted to give up everything. But my mama didn't let me give up and I put in my heart that I want this for my life because I don't know how to do anything. The fight is the only thing I know to do. I think I was born for this and when I decided to move from my hometown to Rio de Janeiro, it was a big sacrifice because I've been far from my family. But the biggest sacrifice was when I moved to America, because I stayed here without seeing my mama for four years. Everything is about this dream, and this made me hungry.”