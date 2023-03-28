Mateo Vogel's Chance To Show Off | UFC Fight Pass

After securing the belt with a hard-fought majority decision win over Nic Ouellet in April, Vogel defended his title in impressive fashion in October, collecting a third-round stoppage win over Taylor Christopher.

This week, he looks to parlay the recent work he’s been doing with Charles “Air” Jourdain into another statement effort against Brokenshire.

“I made a connection with Charles Jourdain and he and I have been pushing each other every week for the past month or so,” explained Vogel, who has previously made the trek to Stoney Creek to train with the likes of Kyle Nelson at House of Champions but has since shifted to making the shorter journey across the board to Quebec to work with Jourdain and the Brazilian Top Team Canada crew. “It’s great to be able to be pushed like that and do rounds with somebody that is UFC caliber, as well as to learn from him. He’s giving me insights, as well as Master Fabio, and it gives me a whole new look to my game.

READ: Desert Island Fights Part 4

“I’m really grateful for that opportunity. It shows me the ropes and serves as a confidence booster because I see that I can do well, know that I can handle that pace, that my gas tank is up to par. I know I’ve always made bold claims about (my gas tank) and bold claims about guys at the UFC right now, but to go more often with UFC guys reinforces my belief in myself.”

Given his track record and previous training sessions, there is no reason for Vogel not to believe in himself.

Alauoi has gone 4-1 since their meeting, winning and defending the UAE Warriors bantamweight title, Blackshear was called to the Octagon two fights later, registering a draw with Youssef Zalal in his promotional debut before catching a loss at UFC 285, and Armfield collected three straight wins before garnering a short-notice opportunity in the UFC last summer.