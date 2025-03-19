Matchup To Watch | Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

The first thing that comes to mind must be the grappling exchanges and how Charriere can deal with Wood once the fight gets there. While Charriere is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu purple belt, Wood holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has actively competed in grappling the past two years.

It will be very interesting to see if either one of them can get the fight to the ground, where both can see success. Charriere’s takedown defense is a sturdy 83 percent, but Wood’s ability to mix the martial arts is going to be a key for the Brit.

Full UFC London Fight Card Preview

Another area of importance is the standup game, where Charriere is coming off a TKO finish and holds a knockdown average of 1.23 compared to Wood’s .31. Wood lands more significant strikes per minute but has not recorded a KO in the Octagon yet, so as far as power, the Frenchman appears to have the clear advantage, although one could also point out Wood’s strength of schedule as to why he has yet to replicate his knockout rate in the UFC.

Both fighters are looking to make it back-to-back wins, and oddly enough share a 69-inch reach with Charriere being the slightly taller fighter by two inches. In the end, one thing is true; you don’t want to miss this fight.