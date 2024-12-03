Matchup To Watch | Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi

Embedded
Even when there isn’t a ranked fighter involved, the featherweight division is a safe bet for high-quality, action-packed contests.
More importantly, when those unranked featherweights are Nate Landwehr and Dooho Choi, fight fans everywhere should be salivating in anticipation of the outright war likely to play out when they stand across the Octagon from each other.
The matchup kicks off the main card at UFC 310, which means viewers should have all their snacks and drinks sorted when the action gets going. Choi and Landwehr are always down for a knock down, drag ‘em out affair, but it does seem like the sort of fight that could end in the blink of an eye, as well.
Nate Landwehr
Nate Landwehr Earns Comeback KO In Round 1 | UFC Atlantic City
Nate “The Train” Landwehr is a showman who stands out among the plethora of characters in mixed martial arts. The proud Clarksville, Tennessee native made his way to the UFC via M1, where he was the featherweight champion.
After his success in Russia, he arrived in the Octagon in January 2020, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Landwehr suffered two knockout losses in his first three fights, but he soon found his footing in his fourth bout against L’udovit Klein. With his UFC future up in the air, Landwehr snatched his first career submission midway through the third round, picking up his first performance bonus.
Since then, it’s been all-action excitement to the tune of four wins out of five, including three submissions and a bonus in each win. His bout with David Onama in San Diego was one of the wildest rollercoasters you’ll ever see in the Octagon and one of the best fights of 2022, and when the 36-year-old gets on the microphone, it’s must-watch and must-listen.
Dooho Choi
It’s easy to forget “The Korean Superboy” is still just 33 years old. He first burst onto the scene as a 23-year-old in November 2015 boasting a 12-1 record with knockouts galore. He opened his UFC account with back-to-back first-round knockouts, which earned him a slot against the walking pack of dynamite that is Cub Swanson.
Their bout at UFC 206 is nothing short of legendary and was, in fact, inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022. The three-round war in Toronto ended up being Choi’s first loss in more than six years, but it earned him the kind of immortality that ingratiates a fighter to fans forever.
However, it was a rough go for Choi following that loss. He went on to lose his next two fights over the following three years (although both losses were dubbed Fight of the Night). He returned from more than three years away against Kyle Nelson in February 2023, but that fight was ruled a majority draw when Choi was deducted a point in the third round.
He finally got his hand raised for the first time in more than eight years when he finished Bill Algeo midway through the second round of their bout at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, a mark of what many hope is a return to form.
Meeting in the Middle
With nine performance bonuses (including four Fight of the Night checks) and 21 knockouts between the two of them, fans should expect an outright banger on December 7.
Landwehr keeps an incredibly high pace, averaging 6.25 strikes per minute, which ranks 5th all-time among featherweights. While he has tamed his recklessness down a bit, he is who he is, which means he wants to get in the pocket and throw hands (which is also why he absorbs 5.75 strikes per minute). Choi will likely oblige. The Korean’s fights average less than eight minutes, and he also lands about four-and-a-half strikes per minute, as well.
It's fantastic work from the matchmakers pitting these two against one another and perhaps one of the more unpredictable fights on the card. When the main card gets going at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, there will be no feeling out process when it comes to these two.
