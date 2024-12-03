Matchup To Watch | Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi

It’s easy to forget “The Korean Superboy” is still just 33 years old. He first burst onto the scene as a 23-year-old in November 2015 boasting a 12-1 record with knockouts galore. He opened his UFC account with back-to-back first-round knockouts, which earned him a slot against the walking pack of dynamite that is Cub Swanson.

Their bout at UFC 206 is nothing short of legendary and was, in fact, inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022. The three-round war in Toronto ended up being Choi’s first loss in more than six years, but it earned him the kind of immortality that ingratiates a fighter to fans forever.

However, it was a rough go for Choi following that loss. He went on to lose his next two fights over the following three years (although both losses were dubbed Fight of the Night). He returned from more than three years away against Kyle Nelson in February 2023, but that fight was ruled a majority draw when Choi was deducted a point in the third round.

He finally got his hand raised for the first time in more than eight years when he finished Bill Algeo midway through the second round of their bout at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, a mark of what many hope is a return to form.

Meeting in the Middle