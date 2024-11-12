Matchup To Watch | Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

Athletes
The Octagon is back at the World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday night as heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line against the greatest heavyweight of all-time, Stipe Miocic.
Before Jones and Miocic make the walk to the Octagon, there are a handful of exciting matchups on deck, including a middleweight bout between unbeaten prospect Bo Nickal and Scotland’s Paul Craig.
Bo Nickal
Bo Nickal has been a star since he first stepped into the Octagon during Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. After submitting Zachary Borrego in round one on episode three, UFC CEO Dana White wanted to see him one more time before handing out a contract and he passed that test with flying colors. Nickal got his contract after earning another first round submission, this time in less than a minute.
There was a lot of hype surrounding Nickal heading into his debut at UFC 285 last year against Jamie Pickett. Nickal had only begun his professional career in June 2022 and had two amateur fights before that, so there were a lot of unknowns about how he would do in the UFC. But the doubters were silenced after he recorded first round finishes in his first two UFC fights, followed up by a second-round submission over Cody Brundage earlier this year.
Nickal has arguably his toughest test to date on Saturday against Craig, who is just as dangerous on the ground.
Paul Craig
This matchup between Nickal and Craig is a classic veteran versus prospect fight, as Craig has been in the UFC since 2016, recording 17 fights in the Octagon. Saturday’s matchup marks Craig’s third fight in the 185-pound division after spending his career at light heavyweight previously.
He made his middleweight debut last July against Andre Muniz, and things went according to plan as he secured the win by TKO in the second round. But, since then, things haven’t gone his way, as he dropped back-to-back contests to Brendan Allen and, most recently, Caio Borralho. Earning a win, especially a finish, over a big prospect like Nickal would get things back on track for “BearJew”.
The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt comes into the matchup earning 13 of his 17 wins by submission, with eight by triangle choke. But he has also shown success on the feet, securing four wins by knockout. If Craig comes out with the win, it will most likely be before the final horn goes off, as all of his victories have ended by finish, 11 in the first round.
Meeting In The Middle
Fight fans are in for a treat with this matchup, with a high probability the scorecards won’t be needed. In just three UFC fights, Nickal has an average fight time of 4:03, not even a full round of action inside the Octagon. On the other side, Craig averages 7:57. Both men are below the UFC average, which is 9:41.
When you look at the tale of the tape, they match up pretty evenly, both having a reach of 76 inches, while Craig stands two inches taller than Nickal. The biggest difference between them is the age - eight years between these middleweights - and a lot of fighting experience, as well.
It will be interesting to see how the fight plays out when it inevitably makes it to the ground, or if game plans will be adjusted on either side to have things play out on the feet. Once again, Nickal is a large betting favorite on the card at -1000, but don’t count Craig’s ground game out. Regardless, whoever comes out with the win will have a big win added to their resume.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
