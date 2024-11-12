Matchup To Watch | Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

There was a lot of hype surrounding Nickal heading into his debut at UFC 285 last year against Jamie Pickett. Nickal had only begun his professional career in June 2022 and had two amateur fights before that, so there were a lot of unknowns about how he would do in the UFC. But the doubters were silenced after he recorded first round finishes in his first two UFC fights, followed up by a second-round submission over Cody Brundage earlier this year.

Nickal has arguably his toughest test to date on Saturday against Craig, who is just as dangerous on the ground.

Paul Craig

This matchup between Nickal and Craig is a classic veteran versus prospect fight, as Craig has been in the UFC since 2016, recording 17 fights in the Octagon. Saturday’s matchup marks Craig’s third fight in the 185-pound division after spending his career at light heavyweight previously.

He made his middleweight debut last July against Andre Muniz, and things went according to plan as he secured the win by TKO in the second round. But, since then, things haven’t gone his way, as he dropped back-to-back contests to Brendan Allen and, most recently, Caio Borralho. Earning a win, especially a finish, over a big prospect like Nickal would get things back on track for “BearJew”.