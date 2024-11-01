Matchup To Watch | Ariane Da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Announcements
The UFC returns to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with a thrilling card for fans in The Great White North. Headlined by flyweights Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi, along with Erin Blanchfield facing Rose Namajunas at 125 pounds in the co-main event, UFC Edmonton promises high level action in the flyweight divisions. With all of the attention at the top of the lineup, Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius is flying under the radar, and it shouldn’t be.
A pair of ranked flyweights will clash just prior to the featured prelim of Aiemann Zahabi and Pedro Munhoz and the winner will have an argument for a top 10 challenge next.
Ariane da Silva
FIght Island 2: Lipski delivers a kneebar against Carolina
At 17-9, and 6-6 in the UFC, da Silva has proven to be a mainstay in terms of UFC-level relevance. Prior to losing a unanimous decision to Karine Silva last April, da Silva collected three straight wins over Casey O’Neill, Melissa Gatto, and JJ Aldrich. Of her six UFC wins, two of them were by submission - an armbar against O’Neill and a kneebar of Luana Carolina in 2020.
The former KSW champion is currently the No. 13 flyweight, but her career inside the Octagon has been up and down overall. It began with two unanimous decision losses to Joanne Wood and Molly McCann. Her first win came against Isabela de Padua in 2019, followed by the submission victory over Carolina, which made her 2-2 at the time.
After being on the winning side in back-to-back appearances, da Silva then dropped two straight, both by knockout. Since then, she’s gone 4-2 and has been improving with each walk. She has a solid Muay Thai game and is clearly a threat to finish the fight on the canvas.
Jasmine Jasudavicius
Across the Octagon is Jasmine Jasudavicius, and she will have the crowd behind her on Saturday night once again. She’s 5-2 in the UFC and is going for her third straight win. The Canada native has momentum and there is one measuring stick with a common opponent.
MMA math typically isn’t science, but Jasudavicius submitted Priscila Cachoeira earlier this year at 297, and Cachoeira finished da Silva in 2022. Jasudavicius brings swagger, confidence and a personality that is easy to root for, making her an easy fan favorite.
Inside the Octagon, her only defeats were to Tracy Cortez and Natalia Silva, both by unanimous decision. At 35, she has to make a move now, and Jasudavicius is in position to accumulate a real win streak which propels her up the ranks.
Meeting In The Middle
It’s truly a great matchup between two athletes who have been ascending as of late, even with da Silva losing in her last outing.
Da Silva likely brings a grappling advantage should this fight touch the ground. The Brazilian has an arsenal of submission attempts in her bag and changes positions efficiently.
On the other side, Jasudavicius should have success while striking. Da Silva has strong Muay Thai, but Jasudavicius is a technical kickboxer who brings a high-volume approach that often overwhelms her opponents. Both fighters have pretty clear routes to victory and these two are capable of putting on a show.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
