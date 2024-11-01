Matchup To Watch | Ariane Da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

At 17-9, and 6-6 in the UFC, da Silva has proven to be a mainstay in terms of UFC-level relevance. Prior to losing a unanimous decision to Karine Silva last April, da Silva collected three straight wins over Casey O’Neill, Melissa Gatto, and JJ Aldrich. Of her six UFC wins, two of them were by submission - an armbar against O’Neill and a kneebar of Luana Carolina in 2020.

Canadian Breakdown Of UFC Edmonton

The former KSW champion is currently the No. 13 flyweight, but her career inside the Octagon has been up and down overall. It began with two unanimous decision losses to Joanne Wood and Molly McCann. Her first win came against Isabela de Padua in 2019, followed by the submission victory over Carolina, which made her 2-2 at the time.

After being on the winning side in back-to-back appearances, da Silva then dropped two straight, both by knockout. Since then, she’s gone 4-2 and has been improving with each walk. She has a solid Muay Thai game and is clearly a threat to finish the fight on the canvas.

Jasmine Jasudavicius