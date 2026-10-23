Matchup To Watch | Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita

Two hard-hitting fighters hoping for that breakout moment in Abu Dhabi are Aaron Pico and Losene Keita, who face one another in the main-card opener on October 24. Both men are a few wins away from getting into the title conversation in earnest, but they both built sizeable reputations in other promotions before crossing into the Octagon, and the fight shapes up as one with a highlight waiting just under the surface for both.

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

Before they make their respective walks, let’s take a deeper dive into this under-the-radar bout.

Aaron Pico