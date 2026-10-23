Matchup To Watch | Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita

With the featherweight title up for grabs at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, it’s a perfect time for aspirant contenders to jockey for position in the title queue. Whether Alexander Volkanovski adds another defense to his tally at 38 years old or Evloev finally breaks through and advances to 21-0, there’s a gang of featherweights chomping at the bit to fight for gold.
Two hard-hitting fighters hoping for that breakout moment in Abu Dhabi are Aaron Pico and Losene Keita, who face one another in the main-card opener on October 24. Both men are a few wins away from getting into the title conversation in earnest, but they both built sizeable reputations in other promotions before crossing into the Octagon, and the fight shapes up as one with a highlight waiting just under the surface for both.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
Before they make their respective walks, let’s take a deeper dive into this under-the-radar bout.
Aaron Pico
Pico, a lifelong and decorated wrestler, transitioned to mixed martial arts and made his professional debut in June 2017 at 21 years old. Over the ensuing seven years under the Bellator banner, Pico showed his wrestling prowess as well as his boxing en route to a 13-4 record with 11 finishes, including eight first-round stoppages.
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He brought that hype with him into his UFC debut opposite Lerone Murphy at UFC 319, but it came to a crashing halt when Murphy planted a spinning elbow to his forehead in the first round. Pico came back with a strong effort in April, outworking Patricio Pitbull over three rounds at UFC 327 to secure his first win in the Octagon.
Losene Keita
The 28-year-old “Black Panther” made his bones under the Oktagon banner, where he fought and won the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight titles from 2022 to 2024, scoring seven knockouts in 11 fights. Keita signed with the UFC in 2025, but his scheduled debut bout against Patricio Pitbull fell apart in Paris when he weighed over the featherweight limit. His Octagon debut would come six months later against Nathaniel Wood in London, but he was uncharacteristically hesitant against the Englishman and dropped a split decision.
His proper introduction came in Paris in September when he faced Muhammad Naimov. About midway through the first round, Keita planted a clean right hand that put Naimov to sleep on the canvas. Admiring his work, Keita hopped into the crowd to give himself a round of applause in one of the more viral moments of the MMA calendar thus far.
Meeting In The Middle
Pico and Keita, aged 30 and 28, respectively, are primed to make a run up the 145-pound rankings, but this bout is a tricky one as they both enter 1-1 in the Octagon. Hypothetically, Pico could find some success implementing his grappling game early, but he is always confident in his boxing. Getting the standup game going against Keita is a dangerous game, however as 11 of Keita’s 17 professional wins came via knockout, and his lone knockout loss came due to a leg injury. Likewise, four of Pico’s five professional losses came via knockout, so it wouldn’t be surprising for the American to mix his martial arts early and often against Keita.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev
Regardless of how the fight plays out, a statement bodes well for whoever gets the win as the featherweight division feels wide open and active up through the top-5 of the weight class.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.