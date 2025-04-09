Matchup To Watch | Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba

The main card of UFC 314 is stacked, but don’t let it overshadow the prelims, which feature several intriguing matchups - including a high-stakes strawweight bout with massive title implications.
UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili has dominated the division for years, across two separate title reigns, and has recently expressed interest in moving up a weight division to challenge flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and achieve champ-champ status.
Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes
But while Shevchenko is locked into a matchup with Manon Fiorot at UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena on May 10, Zhang may very well defend her belt before any SuperFight comes to fruition. And at UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes, one of two women could earn their shot at the title with a statement victory on ESPN.
No. 1 ranked contender and former title challenger Yan Xiaonan faces No. 3 ranked Virna Jandiroba. In 2024, Yan earned her first crack at gold in what became the first title fight featuring two athletes from China.
Although Zhang’s near 13 minutes of control time and 256 total strikes were too much for the 35-year-old challenger to overcome, Yan’s power still proved concerning for the champion. After a dominant second round for Zhang, Yan bounced back in the third, even knocking Zhang down with a right hand.
It was a valuable 25 minutes of experience for Yan, who went on to shut out Tabatha Ricci in her next fight, outstriking the Brazilian 89-17 over 15 minutes. Prior to her title opportunity, Yan scored a first round knockout win over No. 4 ranked Jessica Andrade and a main event victory over Mackenzie Dern.
Get Ready For UFC 314 With Our Full Fight Card Breakdown
Standing across from her on April 12 is Virna Jandiroba, whose elite grappling has become one of the most dangerous threats in the division. Since her last loss to Amanda Ribas in 2021, Jandiroba has gone on a four-fight win streak, including unanimous decision victories over Loopy Godinez, Marina Rodriguez and Angela Hill.
Jandiroba’s most impressive performance to date came in her last fight against former title challenger Amanda Lemos in her first UFC main event. Lemos, known for her heavy hands, was completely neutralized for much of the fight. After spending most of the first round on her back, Lemos brought the fight back down to the ground in the second, which Jandiroba took full advantage of.
She immediately took Lemos’ back and began working for a rear-naked choke. With Lemos defending well, Jandiroba quickly transitioned to an armbar and forced the tap with just 12 seconds left in the round.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 314 In Your Country
To submit the No. 3 ranked contender in such a dominant fashion is why Jandiroba now finds herself potentially just one win away from a shot at UFC gold. But it won’t be an easy test against the well-rounded Yan, who’s experienced championship rounds against the division’s best, and also looks as though she’s improving with every fight.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.