Matchup To Watch | Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba

Although Zhang’s near 13 minutes of control time and 256 total strikes were too much for the 35-year-old challenger to overcome, Yan’s power still proved concerning for the champion. After a dominant second round for Zhang, Yan bounced back in the third, even knocking Zhang down with a right hand.

It was a valuable 25 minutes of experience for Yan, who went on to shut out Tabatha Ricci in her next fight, outstriking the Brazilian 89-17 over 15 minutes. Prior to her title opportunity, Yan scored a first round knockout win over No. 4 ranked Jessica Andrade and a main event victory over Mackenzie Dern.

Get Ready For UFC 314 With Our Full Fight Card Breakdown

Standing across from her on April 12 is Virna Jandiroba, whose elite grappling has become one of the most dangerous threats in the division. Since her last loss to Amanda Ribas in 2021, Jandiroba has gone on a four-fight win streak, including unanimous decision victories over Loopy Godinez, Marina Rodriguez and Angela Hill.

Jandiroba’s most impressive performance to date came in her last fight against former title challenger Amanda Lemos in her first UFC main event. Lemos, known for her heavy hands, was completely neutralized for much of the fight. After spending most of the first round on her back, Lemos brought the fight back down to the ground in the second, which Jandiroba took full advantage of.