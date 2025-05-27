Matchup To Watch | Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson

“Fenômeno” entered the UFC with a 6-0 record and some high expectations coming out of Brazil, and she lived up the hype in her first year-and-a-half on the roster. She racked up four wins in that timespan, including victories over former title challengers Sara McMann and Cat Zingano. A knee injury stymied her momentum, but she went into a matchup with Irene Aldana at UFC 245 with the hopes of challenging Nunes for the belt soon after. However, Aldana handed her a knockout loss instead, and Vieira has searched for consistency in her performances since then.

In seven fights since that loss, Vieira tallied a 4-3 record with impressive wins over the likes of former champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm in back-to-back main events but also suffered untimely losses to Yana Santos and Raquel Pennington, as well.

Her most recent outing, a decision loss to Harrison, was still a strong showing for her, as she gave the two-time Olympic gold medalist plenty of adversity through which to work. The 33-year-old Vieira has a powerful style that comes through in both her striking and grappling, and it gave Harrison a few fits throughout their bout at UFC 307. Although she suffered a loss, Vieira is very much in the division’s wide-open mix.

