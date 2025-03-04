Matchup To Watch | Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

At just 23 years old, Van holds a 5-1 record in the UFC and is 10-2 overall as a pro with six knockouts and two submissions. But for the first time in his UFC career, he’ll face someone younger than him in Tsuruya, who is yet to taste defeat despite having the same number of wins.

The 22-year-old Road to UFC flyweight tournament winner holds an undefeated record of 10-0. While he has less UFC experience than Van, Tsuruya’s three victories on his way to winning the RTU tournament, along with his unanimous decision win over Carlos Hernandez in June of last year, prove he’s ready to challenge established UFC-level competition.

With four knockouts, four submissions and four first-round finishes, Tsuruya is versatile, but his bread and butter is his grappling. In his three RTU bouts, which included a first-round knockout and a second-round submission, Tsuruya secured 12 takedowns and accumulated nearly 17 minutes of ground control time.