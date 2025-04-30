Matchup To Watch | Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson

Rodriguez has long been viewed as one of the most skilled strikers in the division. With wins over the likes of former title challenger Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas and Tecia Torres, her resume speaks for itself. In her last two outings, in which she suffered split decision losses to rising star Iasmin Lucindo and former champ Jéssica Andrade, her striking output wasn’t enough to offset her opponents’ control time in the grappling exchanges.

Saturday is a big test for Rodriguez, as she faces an elite grappler in Robertson, who’s finished nine of her 15 professional wins by submission, including seven in the UFC. If Rodriguez can keep the fight standing and showcase the striking that carried her to four straight wins in 2021 and 2022, she could quickly put her recent skid in the rear view mirror.

Robertson, on the other hand, just needs to continue doing exactly what she’s been doing over the last three years. She’s won three straight and, in that time, has secured nine total takedowns and controlled her opponents for a combined 27 minutes. As impressive as those stats are, it’s what Robertson’s done with that control time that’s made all the difference.

Where Robertson’s really evolved is her eagerness to inflict damage on the ground rather than spending too much time searching for a submission. A perfect example was Robertson’s clash with Polyana Viana at the start of last year. The 29-year-old dominated on the ground with relentless ground-and-pound, securing the second TKO of her career and showing that opponents can’t just worry about chokes once they hit the mat with her.