Matchup To Watch | Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson

The UFC Des Moines prelims feature a highly intriguing matchup at 115 pounds between No. 9 strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez and No. 12 ranked Gillian Robertson.
These two are trending in completely opposite directions at the moment. The Brazilian Rodriguez has just one win in her last five outings — a decision over Michelle Waterson-Gomez, who has since retired. Meanwhile, Robertson has never looked better. She’s won five of her last six, including four since her return to strawweight in 2023.
The 115-pound division is more wide-open than it’s been in years, with fresh contenders creeping closer to a shot at Zhang Weili. The champion already holds wins over four of the division’s Top 5, meaning new blood is likely just one statement win away from catching her and the matchmakers’ attention.
Rodriguez has long been viewed as one of the most skilled strikers in the division. With wins over the likes of former title challenger Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas and Tecia Torres, her resume speaks for itself. In her last two outings, in which she suffered split decision losses to rising star Iasmin Lucindo and former champ Jéssica Andrade, her striking output wasn’t enough to offset her opponents’ control time in the grappling exchanges.
Saturday is a big test for Rodriguez, as she faces an elite grappler in Robertson, who’s finished nine of her 15 professional wins by submission, including seven in the UFC. If Rodriguez can keep the fight standing and showcase the striking that carried her to four straight wins in 2021 and 2022, she could quickly put her recent skid in the rear view mirror.
Robertson, on the other hand, just needs to continue doing exactly what she’s been doing over the last three years. She’s won three straight and, in that time, has secured nine total takedowns and controlled her opponents for a combined 27 minutes. As impressive as those stats are, it’s what Robertson’s done with that control time that’s made all the difference.
Where Robertson’s really evolved is her eagerness to inflict damage on the ground rather than spending too much time searching for a submission. A perfect example was Robertson’s clash with Polyana Viana at the start of last year. The 29-year-old dominated on the ground with relentless ground-and-pound, securing the second TKO of her career and showing that opponents can’t just worry about chokes once they hit the mat with her.
On paper, this is a classic striker versus grappler matchup. But if Rodriguez wants to make her way back up the strawweight ladder, she’ll need to show that she can stop the takedown attempts of Robertson and keep the fight where she wants it. Despite the advantage in the grappling realm, Robertson may look to showcase her consistent evolution in her striking and all-around mixed martial arts game to prove she can be a threat for anyone above her in the rankings.
With the champion currently not booked to defend her title and contenders vying for position, this is a pivotal fight at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo. A big performance on Saturday could go a long way in moving either athlete closer to the Top 5 and a couple wins away from a shot at UFC gold.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.