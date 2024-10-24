Matchup to Watch | Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige

After winning, but not earning a contract, on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2017, Ige stepped up for an opportunity opposite Julio Arce at UFC 220. Although the Hawaiian-born Ige lost a decision, he has been an absolute workhorse in the company since, having fought multiple times each year other than 2022. He made big gains following his debut loss, reeling off six consecutive wins in less than two years, including a split decision victory over Edson Barboza that led him to a main event opportunity two months later opposite Clavin Kattar.

Ige would lose that bout via decision and take a deserved break, returning in March 2021 to face Gavin Tucker, delivering what is arguably his best highlight to date. Just 22 seconds into the bout, he uncorked a short right hand that crumpled the Canadian. The finish put him back in the main event spotlight against The Korean Zombie, although he would lose the bout.

UFC 308 Embedded | MMA Coaches Break Down Holloway vs Topuria This Saturday

Following three consecutive losses, Ige felt like his back was up against the wall when he stood across from Damon Jackson, who walked into the fight on a four-fight winning streak and had his eyes on the Top 15. Once again, Ige stepped up, knocking him out in the second round to earn his third performance bonus and get back into the winner’s circle. He would proceed to outduel Nate “The Train” Landwehr at UFC 289 before dropping a decision to Bryce Mitchell, but in 2024, he came back with yet another thunderous knockout. This one came midway through the first round against the always tough veteran Andre Fili, along with it his fourth performance bonus.