Matchup Spotlight | Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista

On a stacked card featuring two massive title fights, there’s a high-stakes bantamweight matchup that could serve as a title eliminator.
On UFC 321’s main card, former title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov faces No. 9-ranked Mario Bautista, who enters Saturday’s contest riding an eight-fight win streak.
Last time out, Nurmagomedov suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili, who’s been an unstoppable force since claiming the throne last year. Not only did Nurmagomedov come up short, but he also suffered a broken hand during the fight, which led to a nine-month hiatus from competition.
Prior to that fight, Nurmagomedov had won his first 18 bouts, six of which came in the Octagon. From the start, he proved he would be one of the bantamweights everyone needed to keep an eye on.
In his debut, Nurmagomedov earned a Performance of the Night bonus after submitting Sergey Morozov by rear-naked choke in the second round. He followed that up with an even quicker submission of Brian Kelleher at featherweight a year later.
While he won three of his next four fights by decision, that didn’t make his fights dull. After dominating Nate Maness and Bekzat Almakhan for three rounds, Nurmagomedov scored his first UFC knockout, dispatching Raoni Barcelos in the first round. He then earned a shot at gold with a solid showing against recent title challenger Cory Sandhagen.
Although the judges’ scorecards of 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 might suggest his bout with Sandhagen was his most impressive performance to date, it’s arguably his narrow loss to Dvalishvili that cemented his credibility.
The fight was razor close through four rounds, with most observers giving Nurmagomedov the first two rounds and Dvalishvili the next two, as the champion’s unrelenting cardio and volume continued to increase. It wasn’t until late in the fifth round, when Dvalishvili landed a right hand that wobbled Nurmagomedov, that he secured the final round and the victory.
The stats back up the eye test. Dvalishvili landed only seven more significant strikes (111-104), and although he recorded seven takedowns to Nurmagomedov’s two, he maintained just 45 more seconds of control time (2:22-1:37). Despite the loss, Nurmagomedov proved he is one of the most elite contenders in the division and someone Dvalishvili may face again in the future.
Opposite Nurmagomedov is 32-year-old Mario Bautista, who has been on a tear over the last four years, impressing in each outing as competition level has steadily increased.
Following his last loss in March 2021, Bautista has rattled off eight wins, including three first-round submissions over Brian Kelleher, Benito Lopez, and Guido Cannetti. Unanimous decision victories over Da’Mon Blackshear and Ricky Simon earned him a high-profile opportunity to challenge former featherweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo at UFC 307 last October.
While some fans weren’t impressed, as Bautista’s over seven minutes of control time limited Aldo’s offensive output, it was the type of performance necessary to overcome a legend and continue his climb up the bantamweight division.
When Bautista returned to the Octagon to face Patchy Mix at UFC 316, he flipped the script, recording not a second of control time while proving he can win with just his striking. Mix came in with plenty of hype, but Bautista shut it down, landing 173 significant strikes en route to a unanimous decision victory.
This sets up an intriguing matchup at UFC 321, as both fighters have demonstrated they can mix it up on the feet and the ground, while also possessing finishing ability if their opponents make a mistake.
On paper, Bautista has a higher striking volume, landing 6.13 strikes per minute compared to Nurmagomedov’s 4.38. He does sacrifice some defensive efficiency, however, absorbing over two more strikes per minute.
On the ground, Nurmagomedov ranks higher in takedown average, accuracy, and defense, but Bautista isn’t far behind, making it interesting to see if he can stop takedowns or even attempt his own.
With Dvalishvili set to rematch Petr Yan at UFC 323 this December, and Sandhagen and Sean O’Malley having lost to “The Machine” earlier this year, a win on Saturday, by any method, could be enough to earn either fighter a shot at gold next year. And if Dvalishvili retains the belt in December, that title opportunity would likely come sooner rather than later.