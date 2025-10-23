Matchup Spotlight | Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista

On UFC 321’s main card, former title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov faces No. 9-ranked Mario Bautista, who enters Saturday’s contest riding an eight-fight win streak.

Order UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane | How To Watch And Stream UFC 321

Last time out, Nurmagomedov suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili, who’s been an unstoppable force since claiming the throne last year. Not only did Nurmagomedov come up short, but he also suffered a broken hand during the fight, which led to a nine-month hiatus from competition.

Prior to that fight, Nurmagomedov had won his first 18 bouts, six of which came in the Octagon. From the start, he proved he would be one of the bantamweights everyone needed to keep an eye on.