Matchup Spotlight | Rafael Fiziev vs Mauricio Ruffy

Right before the co-main event, lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mauricio Ruffy square off on the main card. The striking savants are eager to set themselves up for a top 10 test later in 2026, but first, they must outduel a savvy standup fighter.

How To Watch UFC 325 In Your Region

With the stakes set, let’s take a deeper look into the bout.

Rafael Fiziev

Fiziev arrived to the UFC as a 6-0 Muay Thai ace with high expectations that were stymied when he was on the receiving end of a shocking spinning kick less than 90 seconds into his debut. He got his feet back under him quickly, though, going on a 6-fight winning streak that included three knockouts, five Performance Bonuses, and wins over Renato Moicano, King Green, Brad Riddell, and Rafael dos Anjos.