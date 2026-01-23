Matchup Spotlight | Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas

After losing the strawweight belt to Carla Esparza back in 2022, Namajunas took some time away from the sport, with some questioning if she would ever return. In September 2023, she returned, albeit in a new division. She dropped her flyweight debut to former title challenger Manon Fiorot but has since gone 3-1 in her new weight class with her most recent win coming last June against Miranda Maverick.

Her only loss in the division since falling to Fiorot is against Erin Blanchfield, who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the division, and a name many think could be in the title conversation soon as well. The caliber of talent Namajunas has faced is levels above Silva, with over 10 years of UFC experience under her belt, and victories against athletes such as Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Zhang Weili.

On the flip side, Silva has been perfect since she made her UFC debut back in 2022 against Jasmine Jasudavicius. Following her debut win, the Brazilian went on to earn her first Performance of the Night bonus with a spinning back kick knockout against Tereza Bleda to close out her 2022 campaign.