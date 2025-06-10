Matchup Spotlight | Namajunas vs Maverick

This is a very interesting fight to say the least. Former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is facing off against a surging Miranda Maverick. While “Thug Rose” still looks to find what helped her on her journey to a title, “Fear the” Maverick is looking to continue making a name for herself.
With the conclusion of UFC 315, the women’s flyweight division is still under Valentina Shevchenko’s rule, but these two can make their names stand out with a stellar performance this weekend. With other stars Natalia Silva and Jasmine Jasudavicius also winning recently, this fight can have some lasting impressions on what happens next in the 125-pound weight class.
Rose To The Occasion
When talking about Namajunas, it is important to be distinct in which Rose, strawweight or flyweight. When at strawweight, Rose was a two-time champion and had two wins over the woman some consider to be the G.O.A.T of the division, Zhang Weili. One of those wins, most notably, was a highlight reel knockout that sent shockwaves throughout the UFC.
Namajunas is predominately a striker, but she has a slick ground game. Among active strawweights, Rose is ranked second in finishes, fourth in KO/TKO wins, sixth in wins and total fights, second in submission wins and second in title fight wins. There are obviously more accolades, but the list would go on. Most of these accolades are from strawweight and the only record she holds in flyweight is that she is ranked fifth in knockdowns landed. There is a difference in Strawweight Namajunas and Flyweight Namajunas, but I just account that to time in the division.
While the same success cannot be said for her current flyweight run, where she is 2-2, I think it is important to put more context into the losses. Both losses in flyweight came at the hands of Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. Both are top 4 ranked flyweights and Fiorot just fought Shevchenko for the title.
This is not to make light of the fact Namajunas lost, but more to emphasize that facing off against the top the division has to offer, all while making the change in weight classes – is quite difficult. All this to say that Namajunas has the skill, the experience, and the unbreakable spirit to find a gritty win here, but she must keep it in her world. This means distance, whether with teeps or a probing jab. This is how she finds victory.
Maverick’s Moment
Maverick is coming into this bout after stringing together a solid win streak of four. The last fight she lost was against Jasmine Jasudavicius. Considering Jasudavicius is now a top 10 ranked fighter, it puts some perspective into the loss.
Maverick is a well-rounded fighter, and when compared to all-time flyweights she is fourth in finishes, third in wins, tied fifth in submission wins, tied eight with her win streak of four, 10th in total fight time, sixth in control time, and second in takedowns landed – behind the current champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Maverick relies on her takedowns and ground control to dictate the fight. This has been the emphasis during her last bouts and has helped her build this winning streak. Experience in the Octagon is huge and so is time fighting. Being top three in all-time flyweight wins shows that and will prove to be a pressuring force when she meets Namajunas.
If there is anywhere that Maverick can impose her will, it is via the ground game and, more specifically, ground-and-pound strikes where she can look to slowly wither Namajunas. The strategy should be to make the fight ugly with some clinch work and then rely on the wrestling and takedowns. Essentially, Maverick needs to be the one leading the charge and cannot be kept at range or caught being on the back foot.
Between a Rose and a Maverick
This fight will prove to be a very exciting bout, as both fighters have showed they can finish the fight wherever it takes place. Both fighters have submission records, and the only edge goes to Namajunas, as she was the former champion at strawweight. Namajunas is also considered the more polished striker when implementing her gameplan of teeps, roundhouse kicks and other distance strikes.
Where it gets interesting is when the fight gets to the ground, as Maverick has shown that she is levels above the competition she has faced thus far in the flyweight division. Maverick must get the fight on the ground early and try to slow Namajunas down. If Namajunas can get her distance early, it can be very difficult for Maverick to shoot for that patented takedown.
Namajunas has a very balanced style built to deter most fighters, either on the feet or on the ground. But, since styles make fights, Maverick has just the perfect style of relentless ground pressure to eliminate all the potential benefits of Namajunas’ submission game. Namajunas needs space to operate, but if Maverick can eliminate that, we’re looking at a totally different fight.
The consensus has Namajunas as an early favorite, but this fight is closer than expected. The most telling moment will be the last two minutes of the first round. The best way to explain is simple; if it’s standing - Namajunas wins, if on the ground – Maverick. The co-main event will be one of the most strategic matchups seen in a while.
