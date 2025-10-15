Matchup Spotlight | Manon Fiorot vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

After an impressive win over former champion Alexa Grasso earlier this year, many thought Natalia Silva could be next in line. Erin Blanchfield is waiting in the wings as are the two women competing on October 18.

Before Fiorot and Jasudavicius make the walk inside Rogers Arena, let’s take a deeper look at the matchup.

Sitting at No. 2 in the current 125-pound rankings is Fiorot, who returns to the Octagon for the first time since her loss to Shevchenko back in May. Prior to that fight, Fiorot was undefeated inside the Octagon and hadn’t lost since her pro debut back in 2018. On her way to the top of the flyweight division, “The Beast” secured victories over Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield to insert herself into title contention.