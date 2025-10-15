Matchup Spotlight | Manon Fiorot vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Saturday night, UFC makes its return to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Amongst the many exciting bouts set to take place on the card, one that stands out is between France’s Manon Fiorot and Canada’s own Jasmine Jasudavicius. It’s an intriguing matchup as one athlete looks to bounce back from a loss in their first title shot while the other hopes that a win sets her up for her chance at UFC gold.
The flyweight strap is on the line next month when champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on strawweight champion Zhang Weili inside Madison Square Garden for a fight that many have been waiting to see. But the woman who will challenge for the title after that fight has many question marks surrounding it.
After an impressive win over former champion Alexa Grasso earlier this year, many thought Natalia Silva could be next in line. Erin Blanchfield is waiting in the wings as are the two women competing on October 18.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Before Fiorot and Jasudavicius make the walk inside Rogers Arena, let’s take a deeper look at the matchup.
Sitting at No. 2 in the current 125-pound rankings is Fiorot, who returns to the Octagon for the first time since her loss to Shevchenko back in May. Prior to that fight, Fiorot was undefeated inside the Octagon and hadn’t lost since her pro debut back in 2018. On her way to the top of the flyweight division, “The Beast” secured victories over Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield to insert herself into title contention.
In her first two UFC fights back in 2021, Fiorot notched back-to-back TKO victories, and in her last six fights, she bested her opponents on the judges’ scorecards. Fiorot has never been submitted or knocked out in her professional career.
UFC VANCOUVER: Canadians Fighting At Home
The same can be said for her opponent, Jasudavicius, who enters this matchup with a 14-3 professional record and on a 5-fight win streak. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has shown her skill set on the ground, with four of her 14 wins ending by submission. In her last five wins, three of them have come via submission.
In her last outing in Montreal, Jasudavicius took out Jéssica Andrade, submitting the former champion by rear-naked choke in the first round. The 36-year-old also picked up submission wins over Ariane da Silva and Priscila Cachoeira. Saturday night marks the fifth time the flyweight will compete on Canadian soil in the UFC, and she’ll look to keep her undefeated record at home intact.
When you look at things by the numbers, things are pretty evenly matched. In terms of striking accuracy, Fiorot comes in at 41.8 percent while Jasudavicius lands at 46.4 percent. However, Fiorot has the higher number with strikes landed per minute with 5.58 compared with Jasudavicius at 3.61. Both athletes are above the UFC average of 2.5. The Canadian has the higher percentage for takedown accuracy at 43.1 percent, but Fiorot’s takedown defense is at a staunch 87.5 percent.
Throughout her UFC career, Jasudavicius has been extremely active, fighting three times each year since 2023. Now, she feels closer than ever to a title shot, and should she secure a win over former title challenger Fiorot on Saturday night, it would be hard to doubt her place in title conversations, especially given Fiorot’s place in the rankings at 125 pounds.
On the other hand, Fiorot will be hungry to get back to her winning ways after the loss to Shevchenko. This is one of many important flyweight bouts happening over the next weeks in the lead up to the title fight in New York City, especially with Blanchfield fighting Tracy Cortez at UFC 322. As we near the end of 2025, the question of what 2026 will look like begins to take shape, and for both of these athletes, a statement win could put them in a strong position to start the year.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on October 18, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.