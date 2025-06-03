Matchup Spotlight | Van vs Silva

Bruno Silva of Brazil reacts after knocking out Victor Rodriguez in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Bruno Silva is 4-1 in his last five and has ended the fight early in every single one of those wins.The only blemish in that stretch is a finish at the hands of Manel Kape, who is fighting in what seems to be a title eliminator himself against Brandon Royval at UFC 317. Silva is a very fun fighter who can finish the fight at any moment.

When looking at active flyweights, Silva holds some impressive records. He is ranked 4th in finishes, 3rd in KO/TKO wins, 5th in total fight night bonuses, 5th shortest fight time, 8th shortest bottom position time, 3rd in knockdowns landed, 1st in knockdown average per 15 minutes, 5th in significant strike accuracy, and was on a four-fight win streak that had him ranked 4th before losing to Kape.

All of this is to say that Silva is a bad man. Bad in the sense that he is so dangerous that the pressure and difficulty he will put on Van will be a true test. This can be a strikers’ fight, and Silva is not shy to throw everything he has behind his hands. Athlete records may paint a different story, but the fight game is all about momentum. Silva only has that one loss last time out, but before that he was soaring, with four in a row, all by finish.

This brings Silva into this bout against an up-and-coming Van, where both will immediately meet in the center of the Octagon and throw down.

Joshua Van’s Starry Fight