Matchup Spotlight | Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

While the rematch against the Brazilian superstar was just as unforgiving, Procházka picked up wins over Alexsandar Rakić and Hill, keeping him firmly in the mix at the top of the light heavyweight division.

Rountree Jr. has won six of his last seven, including stoppage wins over Anthony Smith, Modestas Bukauskas, Chris Daukaus and Karl Roberson. While another victim during “Poatan’s” short yet dominant reign as champ, he too has bounced back with an impressive win over Hill, keeping him on the cusp of title contention if the cards fall his way.

UFC 320 Full Fight Card Preview

So, what’s the easiest path back to the title for either athlete? First and foremost: win at UFC 320. Second: have Magomed Ankalaev successfully defend his title against Pereira in Saturday’s main event, giving the champ an opponent he’s never faced. While a trilogy with Procházka or a rematch with Rountree Jr. isn’t off the table if Pereira were to reclaim the throne, there’s another man in the mix that could similarly be a fresh face for “Poatan.”