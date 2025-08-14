Matchup Spotlight | Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Geoff Neal

A Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus from all the way back in season three, Neal steadily established himself as one of the best 170ers in the world. In 12 UFC fights, Neal collected eight wins, six finishes (four knockouts, two submissions) and three performance bonuses. The Dallas resident’s resume represents some of the toughest competition possible, and he has picked up wins over marquee names like Rafael Dos Anjos, Vicente Luque, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Belal Muhammad.

With his thudding left hand and lightning left high kick, Neal has given himself a handful of opportunities to break into the title picture, but shortcomings against Stephen Thompson, Neil Magny, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry stifled any momentum in that direction. That said, Neal hasn’t ever been fully out of any fight — a perk of having fight-changing power and a high skill level.

Where Neal has struggled in the past has almost come off as trusting himself and pulling the trigger. Machado Garry and Thompson were able to use footwork and distance management to frustrate Neal, but he has shown in fights like his knockout over Luque the ability to overwhelm an opponent who meets him in the middle. The potential for a run toward the top remains for the 34-year-old, and thwarting a hot contender like Prates would do wonders for his bid.