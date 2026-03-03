Matchup Spotlight | Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder

In the co-main event, Borralho and de Ridder should provide quite a few similar problems for one another. They are both capable on the feet, but they generally do their best work when they can implement their grappling. Borralho is a little more successful with his takedowns, landing his shots at a 48-percent clip, but de Ridder lands about 1.5 more takedowns per 15 minutes. De Ridder is more of a judo guy who finds success using his 6-foot-4 frame in the clinch along the fence while Borralho has shown an arsenal of takedowns both in the open and along the Octagonside.

On the feet, they have their quirks and their strengths. Borralho shows off a bit of a cleaner kickboxing game compared with his counterpart, but they both use their striking as a means to get close. That could lead toward some interesting scrambles, but it could also turn into one of those slugfests between two grapplers unwilling to test the others’ skills on the mat.