Matchup Spotlight | Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva

However, that’s not all that happened in the 10 months between title bouts. Lerone Murphy scored a massive knockout win over Aaron Pico, Aljamain Sterling jumped into the Top 5 with a win over Brian Ortega and streaking newcomers in the Top 10, Youssef Zalal and Steve Garcia, racked up victories in hopes of getting a shot at the biggest names in the division this year.

Watch Every UFC Event For One Low Price On Paramount+

In that mix are more familiar faces who will collide at UFC 324: Arnold Allen and Jean Silva. Although it is unlikely (but not impossible) that the victor will find themselves in a title fight next time out, it is a massive bout in the weight division nonetheless. A win could put them just one more victory away from a claim on a shot at the belt, while a loss would put them on a more winding path up the ladder.

The matchup should have the beautiful mixture of big-picture stakes and explosive, high-level talent that would warrant Fight of the Night predictions, but UFC’s first numbered event of 2026 is stacked to the point where it feels like the bout is flying under the radar.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the tie:

Arnold Allen