Match By Match Preview | UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez

Event: UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez
Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026
Location: Meta APEX, Las Vegas
Where to Watch: UFC FIGHT PASS
UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez Match Card
Main Event (UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match): William Tackett vs Jay Rodriguez
Co-Main Event (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match): Jalen Fonacier vs Kleber Barbosa
Light Heavyweight: Nick Rodriguez vs Nata Tenca
Women’s Bantamweight: Ffion Davies vs Jaine Fragoso
Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Rocha vs Karen Antunes
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Heavyweight: Pat Downey vs Ian Daube
Welterweight: Liam Crelinsten vs Seilkhan Bolatbek
Middleweight: Martin Gonzalez vs Joao Nicolite
Lightweight: Tristan Sainz vs David Weintraub
Main Event (UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match): William Tackett vs Jay Rodriguez
Tackett’s first tilt at the UFC BJJ middleweight title ended in a unanimous decision defeat. But now, having regrouped and bounced back with two heel-hook finishes, he’s ready to challenge for the title again.
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Tackett returned to the win column with a first-round finish as he submitted Brazil’s Manuel Ribamar in the closing seconds of the round at UFC BJJ 8. Then, three months later, he returned to the Meta APEX and finished Fedor Nikolov via second-round heel hook. After his victory, he called for another shot at the middleweight title.
On October 29, he’ll get his wish as he faces Jay Rodriguez for the vacant title.
Rodriguez made a big impression on his UFC BJJ debut back in September when he submitted Kevin Beuhring via inverted D’Arce choke in the second round to immediately throw his hat in the ring as a potential title challenger.
And with former middleweight champion Ronaldo Junior vacating the title, opportunity quickly knocked for Jay-Rod, whose older brother Nick agonizingly missed out on the light heavyweight title when he grappled to a split draw with champion Mason Fowler at UFC BJJ 11.
Co-Main Event (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match): Jalen Fonacier vs Kleber Barboza
Following Mikey Musumeci’s decision to relinquish the UFC BJJ bantamweight title, a new title fight was swiftly booked with UFC BJJ Opens winner Kleber Barboza getting the biggest opportunity of his career.
Standing in his way is the man who holds the fastest submission in UFC BJJ history, Jalen Fonacier. “The Future” has consistently been one of the most exciting grapplers inside the UFC BJJ Bowl, and now he gets the chance to roll for a championship as he goes head-to-head with Barboza, who defeated four opponents en route to victory in the UFC BJJ Opens in Las Vegas.
Light Heavyweight: Nick Rodriguez vs Nata Tenca
Following his split draw with reigning light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler, Nick Rodriguez has decided to get straight back into action, and he returns to the Bowl on October 29 looking to deliver another statement and secure himself a title rematch in the process.
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Nicky Rod will take on Nata Tenca, whose 2026 has already seen him capture an IBJJF world title, after which he received his black belt from his coach Andre Galvao. Now the Brazilian, who only started grappling in 2019, is set to make his UFC BJJ debut against one of the biggest names in the sport.
Women’s Bantamweight: Ffion Davies vs Jaine Fragoso
The women’s bantamweight division is looking stacked as we head towards 2027, and at UFC BJJ 13, one of the division’s biggest stars will look to position herself for a title shot in the near future.
Wales’ Ffion Davies was edged out via split-decision by Cassia Moura for the inaugural UFC BJJ bantamweight title back at UFC BJJ 6. Now Davies is looking to earn a rematch with the Brazilian by delivering a statement performance at UFC BJJ 13, where she’ll take on leglock specialist Jaine Fragoso, who arrives in Las Vegas to make her UFC BJJ debut.
Victory for Fragoso would immediately catapult her into contention at 135 pounds, while a win for Davies would set up a mouthwatering rematch with Moura for the bantamweight title.
Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Rocha vs Karen Antunes
Jasmine Rocha is on a roll, and the newly-crowned ADCC champion and ADCC Miami tournament winner is set to make her mark inside the UFC BJJ Bowl.
Rocha will make her UFC BJJ debut at Meta APEX as she looks to continue her stellar run in 2026. But standing in her way is Faren Antunes, who has captured IBJJF world title in gi and no-gi competition, and the seasoned competitor, whose no-gi world title came back in 2015, will look to put her experience to good use as she makes her UFC BJJ debut.
Heavyweight: Pat Downey vs Ian Daube
Former NCAA Division I All-American Pat Downey has taken on challenges in wrestling, grappling and MMA, and now he’s set to step into the Bowl for the first time as he tests his mettle under UFC BJJ rules.
Downey takes on former California state wrestling champion and two-time IBJJF no-gi world champion Ian Daube, who will also step into the Bowl for the first time.
Welterweight: Liam Crelinsten vs Seilkhan Bolatbek
Five months on from his successful UFC BJJ debut, Canada’s Liam Crelinsten is back, as he looks to deliver another highlight-reel finish inside the Bowl.
Crelinsten finished Max Livingston via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC BJJ 8 back in May, and he’ll attempt to claim back-to-back victories inside the Bowl when he takes on the debuting Seilkhan Bolatbek.
Kazakh grappler Bolatbek captured gold at the 2026 IBJJF Worlds, and will look to continue that momentum at the Meta APEX as he faces Crelinsten in his UFC BJJ debut.
Middleweight: Martin Gonzalez vs Joao Nicolite
After a long road back from injury, Mexican grappler Martin Gonzalez is ready to step into the Bowl and showcase his skills. Gonzalez went under the knife in the summer of 2025 as he underwent ACL surgery. But now he’s back to full fitness and ready to make his UFC BJJ debut.
He’ll take on Brazil’s Joao Nicolite, a black belt under Davi Ramos who captured gold in the IBJJF Rio Summer Open no-gi tournament in 2024. Now he’s set to test his skills in the Bowl for the first time as he faces Gonzalez in a 185-pound matchup.
Lightweight: Tristan Sainz vs David Weintraub
Opening up the card is a lightweight matchup between Tristan Sainz and David Weintraub.
A proud product of the Alpha Miami Grappling gym founded by his father Carlos, Sainz has progressed to the black belt level and, after competing in tournaments across the United States, will now step into the Bowl for his UFC BJJ debut looking to showcase his skills and represent his family gym.
Standing across from him will be Weintraub, a former amateur MMA fighter who has since focused his attention on the grappling side of martial arts since turning pro. A veteran of the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds, Weintraub is also making his UFC BJJ debut, and will be looking to make a big impression on his first appearance at Meta APEX.