Match By Match Preview | UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Standing in his way is the man who holds the fastest submission in UFC BJJ history, Jalen Fonacier. “The Future” has consistently been one of the most exciting grapplers inside the UFC BJJ Bowl, and now he gets the chance to roll for a championship as he goes head-to-head with Barboza, who defeated four opponents en route to victory in the UFC BJJ Opens in Las Vegas.

Light Heavyweight: Nick Rodriguez vs Nata Tenca

Following his split draw with reigning light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler, Nick Rodriguez has decided to get straight back into action, and he returns to the Bowl on October 29 looking to deliver another statement and secure himself a title rematch in the process.

Watch UFC BJJ 13 On UFC FIGHT PASS!

Nicky Rod will take on Nata Tenca, whose 2026 has already seen him capture an IBJJF world title, after which he received his black belt from his coach Andre Galvao. Now the Brazilian, who only started grappling in 2019, is set to make his UFC BJJ debut against one of the biggest names in the sport.

Women’s Bantamweight: Ffion Davies vs Jaine Fragoso