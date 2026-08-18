Match By Match Preview | UFC BJJ 10: Tackett vs Gracie

Event: UFC BJJ 10: Tackett vs Gracie
Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026
Location: Meta APEX, Las Vegas
Where to Watch: UFC BJJ YouTube channel and UFC Fight Pass
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UFC BJJ 10: Tackett vs Gracie Fight Card
Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match): Andrew Tackett vs Jonnatas Gracie
Co-Main Event (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match): Rebeca Lima vs Brianna Ste-Marie
Women’s Flyweight Grand Prix: Cassia Moura vs Bre Stikk
Women’s Flyweight Grand Prix: Adele Fornarino vs Carol Brunacio
Middleweight: William Tackett vs Fedor Nikolov
Middleweight: Vagner Rocha vs Andy Varela
Bantamweight: Mourece Ramirez vs Jalen Fonacier
Women’s Strawweight: Ana Lima vs Danielle Kelly
Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match): Andrew Tackett vs Jonnatas Gracie
Tackett captured the welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC BJJ 1 with a first-round submission of Andy Varela, and has successfully defended it three times since.
Tackett headlined UFC BJJ 2 and finished Renato Canuto via D'Arce choke in the first round to cement his status as the man to beat at 170 pounds, then returned less than four months later to submit Elijah Dorsey via first-round heel hook in the main event of UFC BJJ 4.
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Earlier this year, Tackett came back to the Meta APEX and was pushed the distance by UFC veteran and seasoned grappler Vagner Rocha at UFC BJJ 7 as he went to the scorecards for the first time in his UFC BJJ career. But his unanimous decision win ensured Tackett remains on top of the 170-pound division heading into this week.
Now Tackett is ready to return again, as he puts his title on the line against Jonnatas Gracie, who put himself into the championship picture with a unanimous decision victory over Yan Lucas at UFC BJJ 5 back in February. After that victory, Gracie used his post-match interview to issue a callout to Tackett as he made clear his plan to challenge for the championship.
The UFC BJJ brass heard loud and clear, and were suitably impressed by Gracie's performance to book the Brazilian into a title fight with Tackett at UFC BJJ 10 this week.
Co-Main Event (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match): Rebeca Lima vs Brianna Ste-Marie
Rebeca Lima didn't need long to force her way to the top of the UFC BJJ women's featherweight division, and now she's made it to the summit; she has no plans on relinquishing her spot.
WATCH: Rebeca Lima: 'I Will Give My Whole Life To Get The Belt Again' | UFC BJJ 10
Lima made her arrival in UFC BJJ with an impressive second-round Estima-lock finish of talented youngster Taylor Ellis at UFC BJJ 5 in February. That victory earned Lima a shot at the newly-crowned women's featherweight champion Aurelie Le Vern at UFC BJJ 7.
And, in a performance that showcased her talent for working off her back, Lima used her top-tier guard as she turned Le Vern's aggressive top game against her, constantly searching for submissions throughout the three-round match to earn a unanimous decision and the 145-pound crown.
Now, after experiencing what it's like to challenge for a UFC belt, Lima finds herself on the other side of the coin as she has the task of defending the title at UFC BJJ 10. Her opponent is Brianna Ste-Marie, a former combat jiu-jitsu world champion, who picked up an impressive Von Flue choke victory at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 back in March 2025.
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Ste-Marie was originally set to challenge Le Vern for the featherweight title at UFC BJJ 7, but after she was forced to withdraw, Lima stepped in and won the title. Now Ste-Marie is ready to go again, and she'll step into the Bowl in a bid to capture the title from the grappler who took her chance earlier in the year.
Women’s Flyweight Grand Prix: Cassia Moura vs Bre Stikk
The card will also feature the UFC BJJ women's flyweight grand prix, with two semi-final matchups set to play out, one after the other.
The second semi-final will see reigning UFC BJJ women's bantamweight champion Cassia Moura face UFC BJJ debutant Bre Stikk.
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Moura's aggressive, physical approach to grappling saw her claim four straight wins inside the Bowl as she captured bantamweight gold with victory over Ffion Davies in March, then registered a successful title defense with a second-round rear-naked choke finish of Sabrina Gondim at UFC BJJ 8 in May. Now Moura is looking for success at a different weight class as she takes on Bre Stikkelman, who is better known as Bre Stikk.
Known as "The American Savage", Stikk will make her UFC BJJ debut on Thursday night, knowing that victory over a current UFC BJJ champion will make an instant statement to the rest of the women's flyweight division, while placing her just one win away from championship glory.
Women’s Flyweight Grand Prix: Adele Fornarino vs Carol Brunacio
Set to face the winner will be the victor in the bout that precedes it, as Adele Fornarino faces Carol Brunacio for a spot in the 125-pound title match.
Fornarino made her long-awaited UFC BJJ debut at UFC BJJ 7 in April, where she defeated Alexandria Enriquez via first-round kneebar. Now she's set to make her return.
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The Aussie flyweight will take on Brunacio, who also claimed victory on her UFC BJJ debut, courtesy of a unanimous decision win over Mona Bailey at UFC BJJ 5 in February.
Now, with both grapplers eyeing back-to-back victories inside the Bowl, Fornarino and Brunacio will face off in a 125-pound contest, with the winner set to go 2-0 under the UFC BJJ banner and earn themselves a shot at the inaugural UFC BJJ flyweight title.
Middleweight: William Tackett vs Fedor Nikolov
UFC BJJ 10 will feature both Tackett brothers. Before Andrew makes the walk for the main event, his brother William will step into the Bowl for a middleweight matchup as he takes on Fedor Nikolov.
Former middleweight title challenger Tackett entered UFC BJJ with a first-round submission victory over Kyle Chambers at UFC BJJ 2 to earn himself a shot at the inaugural UFC BJJ middleweight title. However, he ended up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision verdict as he was defeated by Ronaldo Junior at UFC BJJ 4. Tackett went back to the drawing board and bounced back with a first-round heel-hook finish of Manuel Ribamar at UFC BJJ 8 to get back in the win column.
He'll welcome 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu's Fedor Nikolov, with the Los Angeles-based Russian set to make his UFC BJJ debut.
Victory for Tackett could put him back within striking distance of a second title shot. A win for Nikolov, meanwhile, would upset the middleweight applecart and introduce a new contender into the mix at 185 pounds.
Middleweight: Vagner Rocha vs Andy Varela
Veteran faces maverick at 185 pounds as Vagner Rocha takes on Andy Varela.
Rocha swapped his coaching for competing back in April as he unsuccessfully challenged Andrew Tackett for the welterweight title at UFC BJJ 7. But despite his losing effort on the night, his tight defense and gritty determination saw him become the first grappler to take Tackett the distance in the UFC BJJ Bowl.
Now Rocha has moved up to the more comfortable weight of 185 pounds as he gets set to take on Varela, who has experienced mixed results so far inside the Bowl. The 10th Planet grappler lost out on welterweight glory as he was submitted by Andrew Tackett for the inaugural 170-pound belt at UFC BJJ 1, but he bounced back in style with a rear-naked choke finish of Daniel Sathier at UFC BJJ 3.
Varela then added another finish to his record with an inside heel hook finish of Robby Malof at UFC BJJ 4, but his attempt to make it three in a row ended in an armbar defeat by Andy Murasaki at UFC BJJ 5 in February. Now, after six months away from the Bowl, Varela is ready to return against Rocha as he looks to kick off another win streak.
Bantamweight: Mourece Ramirez vs Jalen Fonacier
Bantamweights will lock up in the Bowl, as Mourece Ramirez faces off against Jalen Fonancier.
Both men have Bowl experience, with Ramirez set for his second appearance, having defeated Victor Delibero at UFC BJJ 9 last time out in June.
Fonancier, meanwhile, will make the walk for the fourth time, having defeated Everton Teixeira, Pedro Nakano and Bebeto Oliveira, all via leg-attack submissions (one foot lock and two heel hooks).
It means both men are unbeaten in the Bowl, but only one can leave with their perfect UFC BJJ record intact.
Women’s Strawweight: Ana Lima vs Danielle Kelly
The night will kick off with a women's strawweight battle as Ana Lima welcomes Danielle Kelly to UFC BJJ.
Lima impressed last time out at UFC BJJ 9 as she armbarred Amanda Mazza in the first round to claim her first win inside the Bowl.
She'll take on Kelly, who made history by competing in the first women's grappling match on UFC Fight Pass when she submitted Cynthia Calvillo in 17 seconds with an ankle lock in a featured bout on Quintet Ultra back in 2019, and later went on to become a submission grappling champion in Asia with ONE Championship.
Now back under the UFC banner, Kelly will look to get her UFC BJJ career off to a winning start with a victory over Lima in the opening match of the evening.