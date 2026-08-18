Match By Match Preview | UFC BJJ 10: Tackett vs Gracie

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Tackett captured the welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC BJJ 1 with a first-round submission of Andy Varela, and has successfully defended it three times since.

Tackett headlined UFC BJJ 2 and finished Renato Canuto via D'Arce choke in the first round to cement his status as the man to beat at 170 pounds, then returned less than four months later to submit Elijah Dorsey via first-round heel hook in the main event of UFC BJJ 4.

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Earlier this year, Tackett came back to the Meta APEX and was pushed the distance by UFC veteran and seasoned grappler Vagner Rocha at UFC BJJ 7 as he went to the scorecards for the first time in his UFC BJJ career. But his unanimous decision win ensured Tackett remains on top of the 170-pound division heading into this week.

Now Tackett is ready to return again, as he puts his title on the line against Jonnatas Gracie, who put himself into the championship picture with a unanimous decision victory over Yan Lucas at UFC BJJ 5 back in February. After that victory, Gracie used his post-match interview to issue a callout to Tackett as he made clear his plan to challenge for the championship.