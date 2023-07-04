Match By Match Preview | Power Slap 3: Hintz vs Wolverine

AyJay Hintz has quickly become one of the biggest stars in Power Slap. The light heavyweight champion worked his way to a title shot on Road To The Title, then slapped his way to the belt at Power Slap 1.

At Power Slap 2 he defended his title, winning due to a disqualification of his opponent Russel Rivero. It wasn’t the way that Hintz wanted to win, but keeping his title and moving on was his only goal.

That’s where Wolverine came into the picture. As one of the head coaches on Road To The Title, the whole world waited to see what Wolverine was going to bring to the table. Wolverine slapped his way to a world title when he knocked out Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona in the main event of Power Slap 1.

How To Watch Power Slap 3: Hintz vs Wolverine For Free On Rumble

At Power Slap 2 he suffered a setback, losing his title to Damien Dibbell. The loss played into Wolverine’s decision to move down to light heavyweight and take on Hintz.

It’s going to be one heck of match, with two power strikers who can take a slap. Don’t miss this one.

Co-Main Event: “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Koa Viernes vs Micah “Unko” Seiuli

Super Heavyweight action is coming your way in the co-main event, as “Da Crazy Hawaiian” and “Unko” are ready to make a splash in their Power Slap debuts.

Koa Viernes is the brother of Dayne Viernes, the super heavyweight striker that knocked out Slap For Cash at Power Slap 2. He looks to follow in his brother’s footsteps by taking care of Micah Seiuli this weekend. Seiuli brings 407 pounds of power to the stage and hopes to spoil Viernes’ debut.

Alan Klingbeil vs Austin Turpin