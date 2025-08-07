Massive Middleweight Stretch Starts Saturday Night

That is on display over the next few weeks as a handful of pivotal fights are set to go down at 185 pounds, including a title fight featuring Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev that has everyone counting down the days until UFC 319.

Kicking things off this Saturday inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas will be a bout between No. 9 ranked Roman Dolidze and the surging No. 10 contender Anthony Hernandez to close out the card. Dolidze enters his third main event on a three-fight win streak after knocking off Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland and avenging a loss against Marvin Vettori. With all but four of his wins ending inside the distance, he makes an exciting dance partner for “Fluffy.”

Hernandez has been on quite the run himself, as he has rattled off seven straight wins since his loss to Kevin Holland back in 2020. The 31-year-old enters his second fight of 2025 after picking up a unanimous decision win over familiar foe Brendan Allen back in February. With a lot happening at the top of the division, both men are hungry to stake their claim and insert themselves into the list of contenders for whoever leaves United Center as champion next weekend.

Before Du Plessis and Chimaev make the walk in Chicago, former title challenger Jared Cannnoier locks horns with Michael “Venom” Page, who enters his second fight at middleweight after competing at 170 pounds in his first two UFC appearances. Cannonier got back in the win column with an important stoppage win over Gregory Rodrigues, a performance that landed him his second straight Fight of the Night bonus. Since challenging former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the belt back in 2022, it has been a bag of mixed results for the 40-year-old, but he still remains a staple in the 185-pound weight class and still aspires to be the champion one day.