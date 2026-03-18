Mason Jones Wants Redemption In London

Jones had arrived in the UFC as a two-division Cage Warriors champion, but wasn’t able to carry that same form onto the world stage.

His UFC debut saw him edged out on the scorecards in a competitive fight with Mike Davis, then an accidental eye poke against Alan Patrick saw his second appearance end in a no contest in a fight he was winning handily. He bounced back with a hard-earned win over short-notice opponent David Onama, but then lost out to Klein at The O2 in the summer of 2022.

That fight was the last on his first UFC contract, and rather than signing another deal with the promotion, Jones proactively took the decision to take some time away from the Octagon to reset and rebuild.

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“I decided, with along with my coaches, that I needed to take a step back, and I needed to sort of re-jig a lot of things and really work on myself if I wanted to make it in the sport, because another big loss, and that would have probably been the end of my career. There was nothing that I could have done by staying in the UFC that would have really restarted it.

“So, we took a break. We chose to leave the UFC instead of re-signing. Then we had loads of offers for different things; the Ultimate Fighter was mentioned, then there was something else mentioned, and there's different organizations abroad mentioned. And I started working on everything at home. I spent six months working on just perfecting what I did. And then we went back to Cage Warriors.”