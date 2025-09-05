Mason Jones: ‘This Is The Dream’

Mason Jones returns to the Octagon for the second time this Saturday since making his return to the UFC earlier this year.
The 30-year-old fought four times between 2021 and 2022 but chose not to re-sign with the promotion following his loss to Ludovit Klein. After racking up four straight wins on the regional scene, Jones came back to the UFC sharper and more polished, ready to begin another run in the lightweight division.
“The walkout, it was just so relieving,” Jones said, reflecting on his return. “I didn’t expect it. I expected to be quite tense and to have all the pressure land. It felt like I was stepping back into where I was meant to be and like I was stepping home, so, for me, this is where I want to be. This is the dream.”
At UFC Des Moines earlier this year, Jones marked his comeback with a unanimous decision victory over Iowa native Jeremy Stephens. He’ll now step into what he expects will feel like enemy territory again when he meets Belgian prospect Bolaji Oki in Paris at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho.
“Whether they’re cheering or they’re booing, I don’t care,” Jones said. “Boo me. It makes no difference to me; I just like to hear it. It is a colosseum. We walk in there and it’s one-vs-one and one walks away and I’m going to make sure I walk away.
“This one just feels right. Everything went well in the last one. But I still didn’t have a performance I was over the moon with. For this one, I think it will be a thing of beauty.”
While it may sound cliché, Jones believes he’s coming into Saturday’s contest as the best version of himself fans have ever seen. That confidence comes from his team’s focus on the “five roots:” sleep, recovery, nutrition, training and mobility.
During training camp, Jones leans on performance metrics and the science behind his preparation. By tracking his data, he knows when to push harder and when to pull back, even on days when his instincts are telling him otherwise.
“This is the best shape I’ve ever been in and it’s been the most enjoyable cut,” Jones said. “When I was first doing international sport when I was 12, we would just starve and run. At one point, I lost 8 kilos to make weight. I had rice, peas and broccoli for two weeks. Now, I eat pancakes most days and I’m in the best shape of my life.”
Oki enters the matchup off a win over Michael Aswell in May. The 29-year-old is 2-1 in the UFC with five knockouts, one submission and four first-round finishes to his name.
“He looks like he hits like a truck,” Jones said. “I can’t wait to get in there and trade with him. I just think I’m smarter. I think my Fight IQ is so much better than his. I know I’m a better grappler. I know if we go to the ground, I’ll sub him. I’ll put him to sleep, I’ll break his arm. There’s no question on that.”
While pleased to get past Stephens in his return, Jones admitted he wasn’t happy with the way the third round played out and felt he left fans with a “boring” final frame. This time, he’s determined to keep the pace high from start to finish.
“I think I can finish him,” Jones said. “I think he’s going to be super hard to knock out, but I think I can knock him out. If it goes down, I’ll sub him. I’m not interested in going in there and making a boring fight. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be fast.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 6, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.