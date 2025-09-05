Mason Jones: ‘This Is The Dream’

The 30-year-old fought four times between 2021 and 2022 but chose not to re-sign with the promotion following his loss to Ludovit Klein. After racking up four straight wins on the regional scene, Jones came back to the UFC sharper and more polished, ready to begin another run in the lightweight division.

“The walkout, it was just so relieving,” Jones said, reflecting on his return. “I didn’t expect it. I expected to be quite tense and to have all the pressure land. It felt like I was stepping back into where I was meant to be and like I was stepping home, so, for me, this is where I want to be. This is the dream.”

At UFC Des Moines earlier this year, Jones marked his comeback with a unanimous decision victory over Iowa native Jeremy Stephens. He’ll now step into what he expects will feel like enemy territory again when he meets Belgian prospect Bolaji Oki in Paris at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho.