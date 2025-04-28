MASON JONES | TAKE TWO

Over the next 18 months, the Welsh standout would compete four times, amassing a 1-2 record with one no contest, reaching the end of his first contract, where he opted to head back to the regional circuit in order to work on some things that needed addressing and give himself a better opportunity to make the most of the second chance that he was certain he would earn.

Looking at that four-fight initial run, there are ways positives to pull from it and context to be added to the end result.

The two men that beat Jones, Mike Davis and Ludovit Klein, went a combined 6-0-1 over their next seven fights, with Klein still yet to having lose since prior to that contest and Davis’winning ways only coming to an end earlier this year. The no contest came in a bout against Alan Patrick where Jones was dominating the Brazilian, only for the fight to be halted and waved off a little over two minutes into the second round when an accidental eye poke rendered Patrick unable to continue.

A 2-2 record reads differently than what Jones left with, and the fact he was edged out by Davis and he and Klein continued their winning ways after those encounters could be viewed as a silver lining of sorts if you were inclined to look at things that way.