Mason Jones’ Big Bet is Paying Off

It’s not that his performances were poor — he’d battled Mike Davis and Klein hard in decision losses at the start and finish of his first deal, with an accidental eye poke prompting the no contest with Alan Patrick and a win over David Onama tucked in between — but he accepted that the better course of action was to press pause, take a detailed look at what he was doing, and regroup. The intention was to get himself to a point where, when the call to return to the Octagon finally came — and he knew it would — he was ready to make waves and establish himself as one of the best lightweights in the world.

He went a year between the fight with Klein and his return to action under the Cage Warriors banner, where he had previously reigned as a two-division champion before his first tour of duty with the UFC, and though there were constant discussions of possible avenues back, Jones simply continued to bide his time, deliver strong performances, and wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

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After four straight victories, he made his return last May in Des Moines, Iowa, taking on hometown favorite Jeremy Stephens, battering the veteran on the feet for two rounds before leaning on his grappling and searching for a submission that never materialized in the third to earn a unanimous decision win in his return to the fold.

Four months later, he stormed through Bolaji Oki, finishing him in the second round in Paris to run his winning streak to six before kicking off his 2026 campaign with a unanimous decision win over France’s Axel Sola in a bout that earned Fight of the Night honors in London back in March.