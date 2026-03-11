Mason Fowler | Nowhere To Run

“It was something that was always in the back of my mind,” explained Fowler of his callout. “It's not like the day that he beat me I was trying to get a rematch constantly. It was something that was in the back of my mind. I wasn't giving it too much thought until I saw him competing on UFC BJJ 1, and he was competing in my weight class. So, as soon as I saw that, I knew that was going to be a match that I was going to petition for. And luckily, I got it.”

The key motivator behind the callout was the manner in which he lost out to Machado at the 2021 IBJJF Worlds. One mistake led to a submission defeat, and now, almost five years on, Fowler is keen to put things right in the rematch.

“The main thing was, I made a big tactical error,” he explained. “Essentially, I pulled guard in a way that he was able to establish an underhook right away. He turned that under hook into an armbar. He finished the armbar. So, an easy way to not have that sequence happen again, is to not pull guard.

“I think definitely all areas of my game have evolved since the last time I competed against Pedro. We were brown belts at that time, and I've went on to win a lot of big tournaments and big matches at the black belt level since then, but definitely one part of my game is my wrestling – that's been constantly evolving over the past four years, and that's something that I didn't even try to use in the first match. So that's something I'm looking to implement a lot more in this match.”