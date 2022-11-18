Maryna Moroz Feels Like Her Time Is Now

Maryna Moroz of Ukraine reacts after her submission victory over Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan in their flyweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“People on Instagram see another part of my life. I always post something sexy or something on the beach, but it's not real. My reality is that I work hard and train two, three times a day, sometimes four times. Run, train, conditioning, jiu-jitsu, boxing. My coaches are like, ‘Stop, go home, rest.’”

The gym is Moroz’ place of peace, yet she has tried to stay busy in other aspects of her life, as well, with some modeling for Playboy putting her in the history books as the first UFC fighter to appear in those iconic (digital) pages. The reaction has been generally positive, but there are always those anonymous folks who try to spoil the party.

“Of course, my friends tell me, ‘Congratulations, it's super cool,’” said Moroz. “But many people are very aggressive. ‘You need to stop fighting,’ and it's very bad. But I always say I'm immune to it now. For me, it doesn't matter what people tell me. I always listen to my husband, my family, very close friends, coaches, people I respect. The other people, I don't know. Okay, you told me something, and two minutes later, I forget it and enjoy my life. And sometimes if it's very bad, okay, block, goodbye. (Laughs) I try to enjoy life because time moves very fast.”

It does, but at least now, Moroz has a chance to enjoy the view.

“I focus on being strong,” she said. “It doesn't matter what happened in the past. I have a good camp right now, I'm healthy, I'm ready for the fight. This fight, it's time for me to show my level. If I start to think about the past, I stop. 'Maryna, don't think about this. You're strong, you're focused and you'll win.' Always in my head I try to be strong and not think about what happened because if I think about it, it will take my energy and I'll be nervous.”

Nervous? Not this Iron Lady.

“I think it's my time,” Moroz said. “Jennifer is a very strong opponent and she's had many good fights. She puts on a lot of pressure, but many people don't know me. I've trained a long time with American Top Team and I've changed everything in my life. I'm older, I'm strong and I have a lot of motivation and a lot of dreams.”

One of those dreams is to take to the open road in her adopted home country, a vacation she’s earned.

“I don't have time for travel, but one day I will have time to sit in the car with my husband, with my cats, and drive the roads in America and enjoy beautiful places.”