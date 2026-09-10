Marwan Rahiki | Another Speed Runner Has Arrived

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Debuting opposite former Cage Warriors champion Harry Hardwick, the Lions Den Academy product battered the Brit to the point that he was unable to continue following the second round as his jaw had been broken. Rahiki was then booked to make a quick turnaround in Perth where he fought newcomer Ollie Schmid after Jack Jenkins was forced to withdraw.

Rahiki dispatched Schmid in less than three minutes, maintaining his unblemished record and 100-percent finishing rate in the process. It was his ninth win since making his pro debut on the aforementioned Eternal MMA show in February 2024 and just three years and three days since he stepped into the cage for his first amateur appearance.

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Now, he’s the man that has been tabbed to share the stage with McMillen this weekend as the 28-year-old American received his wish to compete in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday’s annual card celebrating Mexican independence day.

“It’s better than what I imagined it — just a perfect world for me right now and I’m grateful. It’s great,” Rahiki said. “I definitely feel it’s a special moment, and the UFC giving me an opportunity like this — there are so many featherweights, and they could have given it to anyone, for me, it’s perfect… The way I see things going on and what I wanna do in this sport, a thing like this lines it up very perfectly.”