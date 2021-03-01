Marvin Vettori: No One Can Stop Me

Notorious for his intensity at all times but particularly during a fight, Vettori said his first experience fighting five full rounds in the Octagon unlocked a new level of calmness for him in the cage.

“It’s different,” Vettori said. “I’m an animal. I’m a machine. Last time, I was prepared, but I wasn’t prepared to go five rounds, and I did go because I’m still prepared, and now I’m really prepared for five rounds. I’m a different animal, and I can’t wait to show it.”

Vettori made it a point to show respect to Hermansson immediately after the fight, telling him they “both got better” because of the fight. Of course, Vettori was the one who came out with the better position, and perhaps no fighter made a more opportunistic rise up the rankings in 2020.

The circumstances around Vettori’s big win over Hermansson added to its magnitude. Scheduled to fight “Jacare” Souza a month later at UFC 256, Vettori stepped in when COVID-19 forced Kevin Holland to pull out of the fight with Hermansson, giving Vettori the spotlight for which he’d long been pining.