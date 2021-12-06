Marvin Vettori: Fire and Desire

Adesanya went on to defeat the likes of Brad Tavares, Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa after fighting Vettori. That’s an elite resume and Cordeiro respects everything that Adesanya has accomplished, but he truly believes that it’s just Vettori’s time.

“Adesanya is the champion right now. He’s the best in the division until he fights Marvin on Saturday. He is very good, but everyone has holes,” Cordeiro said of Adesanya. “This time we will have the keys to beating him. We can’t wait, we are going to beat him, and we are going to leave no doubt.”

Considering the fact that their last fight was left in the hands of the judges, Cordeiro is hopeful that his pupil can take care of business inside the distance but, if not, he just would like Vettori to be dominant in victory. Being dominant is a point of emphasis for Cordeiro. He would like Vettori to send a message with his performance and it doesn’t matter how he does it.

“The belt is the most important thing; we don’t care about how Marvin gets it,” Cordeiro said. “Marvin is going to throw more punches, hit him with more kicks, be more well-rounded and be the better fighter. We know how the champ fights and Marvin is going to disrupt that, be dominant and become the champion.”

“I can see the fire in Marvin’s eyes and that’s why I believe he will become champion. He already believes he’s the champion and now all he has to do is go out and do it on Saturday.”

