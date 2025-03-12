Marvin Vettori Feels Like His Best Days Are Ahead

Vettori knew he would need a break after fighting Cannonier, a five-round war in which they combined to land a middleweight record 394 significant strikes on each other. The loss was also Vettori’s third in his last six fights, so he understood some things needed to change.

One of the bigger shifts came in his camp. For the majority of his UFC career, Vettori fought out of Kings MMA in Huntington Beach, California. However, he hopped around a bit before finally landing at American Top Team in Florida. There, Vettori enjoys the “structure and coaches,” as well as the fact that he’s just a little closer to home.

Overall, he is happy to have taken a step back and watch the middleweight division move along with plenty of turnover. The last time Vettori fought, Israel Adesanya had wrested the belt back from Alex Pereira, and since then, the belt changed twice more from Sean Strickland to current champion Dricus Du Plessis. Add in newer faces in the Top 10 like Nassourdine Imavov, Khamzat Chimaev, Caio Borralho and Anthony Hernandez, and 185 feels rejuvenated.

“I already thought that after my last fight, I had to take some time and figure out a few things, especially a different gym and stuff,” Vettori said. “I accepted that. It's just part of the game and you really have to accept that because I think that's how you grow from it. Something very big had to happen. Otherwise, I would have always had to find a way to keep up, to keep pushing, so I sat back, and I just looked at the game from the outside for a moment.