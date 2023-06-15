Marvin Vettori Expects Nothing But The Best From Himself

(R-L) Marvin Vettori of Italy punches Paulo Costa of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Against Dolidze, Vettori fought with great discipline, never giving his opponent a real chance to get a rhythm in the fight. It was a performance that displayed his experience in high-level fights, and it’s one you like to see from a fighter defending their spot amongst the elite in the division. The fight against Cannonier provides Vettori another opportunity to distance himself from the rest of the weight class, and he hopes he can do enough to get people buzzing about his title chances sooner rather than later.

“I want to show that I leveled up and that I'm ready for another title run,” he said. “All my focus is just to go out and put on a great display of great fighting and get a dominant win, whether a finish or not, and just show that I can get back to title contention.”

Given the fact that Vettori is 14 fights into his UFC career and has already established himself as one of the true workhorses at the top of the middleweight division, it’s easy to forget his is still on the right side of 30.

All things considered, he has accomplished plenty just at the start of his fighting prime, but as one would expect, Vettori isn’t giving himself any flowers just yet. There are more goals to accomplish, and a shiny gold belt he needs wrapped around his waist.

“I envisioned that (success),” he said. “I wanted to be the best to me. I still fell short. I wanted to be champ by 30, so I fell short on that, but I'm definitely far from done, so I still have a lot to accomplish. I always set my goals for myself, and I keep rising to the standards (I set).

“I expect nothing less than that, to be honest.”