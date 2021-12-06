Marvin Vettori Is Always Authentically Him

“I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m not the happiest person,” he says, a low, snort of a laugh chasing his words as he addresses his unofficial “Angry Marvin” nickname. “I’m just not that way, at all. It’s hard for me to enjoy any kind of moment.

“I feel like I’ll be happy when I have that belt around my waist, for a while, but I know I will want more because that’s me and that conqueror’s mindset that is never really satisfied. It’s a double-edged sword because you will get a lot of satisfaction from your life, but you’re never going to enjoy it in a sense. As long as I can carry that burden and it doesn’t work against me, I’ll do it because I know I can and I know my mental strength, too.

“It might be hard, and people might be telling me, ‘Chill out, enjoy the journey,” he adds, amused as he recalls the many times he’s been told some variant of those words. “Yeah… sure… enjoy the journey…”

He chuckles, the recommendations completely foreign to him.

“All I want is to reach that belt.”

In order to understand the Italian challenger’s mindset and drive, you have to know the lengths he went to in order to reach this stage.

While everyone that reaches the point of challenging for or carrying championship gold in the UFC has navigated a cavalcade of obstacles, making innumerable sacrifices while logging countless hours in the gym, honing their craft, each of their journeys is different, and Vettori’s is entirely unique