Martinez Has Mind Set On Being Ranked

But that’s not really a homecoming, since it’s a nine-hour drive from Plainview to Houston. But hey, it is Texas, and if it’s in the United States, Martinez’ family is making the trip.

“It’s far away, but it feels good,” said Martinez. “Still, even though it’s nine hours away, my parents and family travel everywhere I go if it’s here in the United States. They don’t mind driving nine hours. The last time I fought (against Liu Pingyuan), I fought in Sacramento, so they took a trip over there.”

And if you’re a Texan, it doesn’t matter where in Texas you’re from – you’re getting cheers in Houston. But Martinez knows that when the Octagon door shuts, it’s still all about business.

“I just look at it as a fight,” said Martinez, who currently trains with the Factory X squad in Colorado. “It doesn’t really matter where they put me; it’s the same Octagon, so honestly, I don’t even get nervous if it’s in my hometown or close to home. I just go in there and fight.”

It must be nice being at home, though, considering that he’s collected stamps on his passport from Canada and Australia in his first two UFC bouts. Especially Australia and that notoriously long flight down under.

“I wouldn’t mind,” he said of returning to Melbourne, where he earned his first Octagon victory over Wuliji Buren last February. “My teammates Youssef (Zalal) and Devonte (Smith) had to wake me up and see if I was okay because I slept the whole way. (Laughs) I woke up and we were three hours away.”