Martin: "I'm A Scary Guy"

“You can see me getting in the cage now at 170lbs and you can see the confidence that I have in there,” Martin said. “And the enjoyment that I’m getting because mentally I’m just so strong now. Positive energy and momentum are behind me right now. This is my time.”

Stylistically Martin feels that he is a difficult guy to fight and when he was at lightweight he was making simple errors that forced him to drop some fights. Now that he’s moved up to welterweight and feels the dramatic difference in energy and health, Martin has been able to combine his raw talent and mental fortitude.

That maturing process doesn’t happen in a day or a fight camp or in a year, it’s something that Martin has worked at for years. He believes that 2019 is the year that he begins his climb to the top.

“Earlier in my career when I was losing you could tell it was mental mishaps,” Martin said. “But now I’m putting it all together and I’m a scary guy. How do you fight me? That’s the question, like what do you do? You gotta be scared to take me down because you know my submission game is top notch. And now I’m showing on my feet I can strike with anyone in the world.”

Martin is expecting a fast start from Moraes and he’s looking forward to getting punched early and often. Yes, you read that correctly.