Martin Day Loves The Thrill

With just 12 pro fights under his belt, you can’t say it’s years and years of experience that have made Day like this. And at 32, he shouldn’t have the wisdom of someone much older. I tell him of that old saying, “I’ve seen fighters get knocked out and think they deserve a draw,” and he laughs because he knows it’s true. That’s just not a road he wants to take in his career or his life.

Preview The Entire Card Fight By Fight

“I've learned a lot just being a martial artist,” said Day, who has been training since he was 13. “And I teach martial arts, too. I teach Taekwondo, I teach a lot of kids, and we have programs where we teach instructors how to teach, too. I run leadership programs, and one thing that we always say is, 'One thing a leader does is they take full responsibility.' To me, a leadership mindset and a champion's mindset are similar in many ways, including that one, where you have to take responsibility for everything. At the end of the day, you're the guy that gets into that cage and you make the final decision of what punch to throw, what strike to throw, and all that stuff. You even make the decisions leading up to it, like what coaches you choose to have and all that stuff. It's really all up to you. So to blame anyone else is a lack of leadership and it doesn't show good leadership quality at all.”

So after taking responsibility for what’s happened in his first two trips to the Octagon, which broke up a three-fight winning streak, what does the Kailua product do next?

“I just continue to build on it, get back in the gym and get better at those things I needed to get better at, and the rest of my game, as well, so these things don't happen again,” he said. “When you go into a cage fight, all these different things can happen to you. You just gotta be able to be as well prepared as possible and get in there well-prepared and train for the best and hope for the best.”